BC Hockey and the Vancouver Canucks are encouraging stick taps for health care workers every night at 7 p.m. (Facebook page)

BC Hockey, Vancouver Canucks encourage stick tapping to honour frontline health care workers

Families are encouraged to video themselves tapping their sticks at 7 p.m. and post to social media

BC Hockey and the Vancouver Canucks are encouraging hockey families to join the chorus of others across the province in showing their support for health care workers.

Much like the Make Some Noise For Our Essential Service Workers campaign, the idea is to show health care workers how much they are appreciated for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic by tapping their hockey sticks every night at 7 p.m.

Read More: Williams Lake resident encourages everyone to ‘make some noise’ for essential workers

BC Hockey families are encouraged to video themselves tapping their sticks, and post to social media with the hashtags #HealthCareHeroes, #sticktapping and #sticksalute.

Several Canucks, such as Daniel Sedin, Henrik Sedin, Brendan Morri, Darcy Rota, Mason Raymond, Alex Edler, Chris Tanev, Troy Stecher, Brandon Sutter, Thatcher Demko, have also given heartfelt messages to health care workers by video.

“Our health care workers are the true superstars,” said Morri. “They’re on the lines, in the trenches doing everything for us.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC HealthBC Minor HockeyCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nanaimo couple caught aboard cruise ship with four dead and COVID-19 present

Just Posted

B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

’Not out of the woods yet’ as next two weeks are critical

Northwest Regional Airport says ridership extremely low amid COVID-19

The airport has enacted enhanced sanitary measures and reduced flights

Canfor closes Houston and Plateau mills temporarily

Three-week closure in response to COVID-19 crisis

Coastal GasLink will consult with health authorities before construction recommences

The company continues to perform environmental monitoring, pipe delivery and stockpile

Airport use fee waiver turned down

Council has denied a request from the regional air component of the… Continue reading

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

Nanaimo couple caught aboard cruise ship with four dead and COVID-19 present

Four ‘older guests’ have died on Holland America’s Zaandam; cruise line confirms two COVID-19 cases

Province announces $3M in funding for arts groups hit by COVID-19 crisis

BC Arts Council to administer support for both organizations and individual artists

Frontline workers receiving COVID-19 isolation exemptions prompt concerns

Provincial Health Authority staff exempt from self-isolation upon return from international travel

BC Hockey, Vancouver Canucks encourage stick tapping to honour frontline health care workers

Families are encouraged to video themselves tapping their sticks at 7 p.m. and post to social media

B.C. farmers markets restricted to food sales only due to COVID-19

Food producers, community gardens designated essential

Canada COVID-19 update: Wage subsidies, rate cuts, possible charge for coughing

Latest collection of news briefs from around Canada, including how a fake note shut down a workplace

BC Transit to limit riders on buses to allow for physical distancing

The company has seen a 50 to 70 per cent drop in ridership due to the pandemic

B.C. Greens suspend leadership race due to COVID-19

Cowichan Valley MLA Furstenau among contenders

Most Read