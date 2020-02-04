The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit was called to the Hope RCMP detachment on Jan. 31, to deal with a war artifact brought in by someone in the community. (RCMP photo)

Battery from Second World War causes evacuation at B.C. RCMP detachment

Detonation unit deployed to deal with potentially explosive war artifact

A suspicious package caused the evacuation of the Hope RCMP office on Jan. 31, and required the service of the explosive disposal unit.

Cpl. Mike Rail of the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP says the “alarm was triggered” early in the afternoon, when a man brought a package to the detachment for disposal. He had found the package in a storage locker, and it was wrapped in layers of plastic and packing tape.

The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) dismantled the package later the same afternoon. In the end, it turned out to be an artifact from the Second World War — a field phone battery.

“The detachment was immediately evacuated and closed to the public with the area cordoned off while we determined the content of the package,” says Staff Sergeant Karol Rehdner of Hope RCMP. “The safety of citizens and our staff was a priority during the incident.”

When they closed the Hope detachment, the RCMP sent out a tweet without explaining the closure.

“For precautionary safety reasons the Hope RCMP detachment is closed to the public for the remainder of the working day,” the tweet announced. “Detachment employees are safe and there is no danger to the general public. Police officers in Hope remain on duty to respond to calls for service.”

Rehdner says there never any certainty with explosive devices, such as old batteries.

“Fortunately the contents were not explosive, however simply touching an explosive device may cause a detonation,” Rehdner says.

The battery is a WH FF33 Field Telephone Battery, made by the Hamburger Batterie-Fabrik company. The battery brought to the RCMP detachment had German writing and even a Nazi symbol on it.

The RCMP are using the event as a reminder to everyone not to touch or convey an article which appears to be out of the ordinary, and to not bring these items to RCMP offices. Instead, they suggest contacting local police to come to you.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
news@hopestandard.com

@CHWKcommunity
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit was called to the Hope RCMP detachment on Jan. 31, to deal with a war artifact brought in by someone in the community. (RCMP photo)

Previous story
Canadian rock band The Arkells asks fans to subscribe to local news in T-shirt giveaway
Next story
Plane bringing Canadians back from Wuhan will make Vancouver pit stop

Just Posted

Fencing installed around Houston Community Hall

A fence now surrounds the perimeter of the Houston Community Hall. Rumours… Continue reading

RCMP confirm deployment in Bulkley Valley for enforcement of Coastal GasLink injunction

Deployment decision made prior to Wet’suwet’en announcement of talks with Province: RCMP

RCMP pipeline checkpoint ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Crews battled DH Manufacturing blaze

Millwright shop lost in the fire

Trees possible along 9th Street

Project would depend upon getting a grant

Plane bringing Canadians back from Wuhan will make Vancouver pit stop

Coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 400 in China

Family panic sparked after BC Sheriff Service arrests woman with dementia

When 63-year-old’s husband realized she was gone it prompted calls to RCMP and Search and Rescue

Battery from Second World War causes evacuation at B.C. RCMP detachment

Detonation unit deployed to deal with potentially explosive war artifact

Canadian rock band The Arkells asks fans to subscribe to local news in T-shirt giveaway

Canadian rock band announced they’ll give away a free T-shirt to anyone who takes out a subscription

Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval

This challenge was against the second approval

For-profit senior care homes spend less on staff, B.C. advocate says

Isobel Mackenzie and Adrian Dix focus on private and public care

Rescue efforts continue, four days after heavy flooding strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Man missing after avalanche in B.C.’s Peace region

Group of snowmobilers were just south of Chetwynd when an avalanche occurred

B.C. non-profit has $150 million of unclaimed cash & cheques. Does some belong to you?

Only a small portion of millions of dollars of forgotten or unclaimed money is ever claimed

Most Read