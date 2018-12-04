(Unsplash)

81% of B.C. residents want calorie counts on menus: poll

Four out of five support having nutritional info easily available, study says

The majority of British Columbians would like to see calorie counts on restaurant menus, a poll released Tuesday suggests.

Pollsters at B.C.-based Research Co. talked to 800 people and found that 81 per cent believe nutritional information should be mandatory anywhere that serves food.

Currently, B.C.’s Informed Dining program suggests but does not require restaurants to display calorie counts.

Women were 10 percentage points more likely to support calorie counts than men, and the idea was more popular among millennials and those living in Metro Vancouver.

As well, 41 per cent of respondents use an activity tracker. Higher use of the trackers was seen in women, millennials and those living in Metro Vancouver.

“There are already many residents of British Columbia who are keeping track of their physical activity,” said Research Co. president Mario Canseco.

“Having the opportunity to access nutritional information at all restaurants, and not only those currently taking part in the Informed Dining initiative, would certainly be a welcome development.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

