Tis’ the season

As we enter the 2018 Christmas season the Salvation Army’s Christmas Kettle Campaign has stared. This year’s goal is to raise $70,000 throughout the Bulkley Valley. With all funds raised staying locally, the campaign supports programs such as our drop-in centre, food bank program, other children lunch and weekend backpack feeding programs, and other social services provided through The Salvation Army community ministries.

This year, The Salvation Army is on track to distribute over $100,000 worth of food in the Bulkley Valley. Because almost a third of our clients are children we have expanded our youth weekend backpack feeding program to include Telkwa Elementary School with hopes with expand it to Houston in the future. In Houston we saw an increase in the usage of our food bank this year. In order to meet that need we expanded our Houston food bank operations to two days a week (Tuesdays and Thursdays).

If you or your work place would like to be one of our “Heroes For Hope” you can volunteer by contacting Brian at 250- 877-1071 or by email at Brian_Williams@can.salvationarmy.org. You can also help by donating the Kettle campaign at The Salvation Army Houston store at 3429 10th St in Houston,

or at one of our Christmas kettles at Buy-Low Foods, RBC, CIBC, Fields and Bulkley Valley Credit Union from Nov. 17 to Dec. 24 (excluding Mondays & Sundays).

You can also be a “Hero For Hope” by supporting one of our other fundraiser on Dec. 15 at the Houston RCMP Cram the Cruiser food drive at Buy-Low Foods

Also on Dec. 22 Houston Christmas Hamper handout day at the Houston Mall.

Contributions enable The Salvation Army to Give Hope and to bring the spirit of Christmas to those in need financially,

emotionally, and spiritually.

For more information please contact Tim Sharp, Director, Bulkley Valley Ministries

(250) 847-1059 or Email: tim_sharp@can.salvationarmy.org

