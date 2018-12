A motorhome by the Houston Motor Inn had an explosion Sunday, Dec. 2 at approximately at 7:30 p.m. “Evidence at the scene suggests the explosion was likely the result of a propane leak. The owner was aware of the leak and was attempting to repair it when the explosion happened. Although the owner was injured, injuries have been described as non life threatening,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, media relations from the District Advisory North District.