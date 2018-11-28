Houston kids helping out

Twain Sullivan Elementary Division 5 visited Love by the Bowl and learned all about the local soup kitchen. They served up two delicious soups along with a bun and some yummy cookies. Then on Thursday, Division 5 held a bake sale to raise money for Love by the Bowl. They raised an incredible $260 – good job. (Submitted photo)
