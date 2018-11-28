Buddy Benches given to Silverthorne thanks to Tahtsa Timber

Children sit in the Buddy Bench at Silverthorne Elementary School in Houston. (submitted photo)

Often in life everyone needs a buddy, especially children.

Burns Lake resident Angelika Posselt has responded to that need by starting the Buddy Bench project in schools of the region.

“The bench gets set up outside,” Posselt told Lakes District News. “Kids who don’t have anyone to play with go and sit on it. So other kids can come and either sit with them or get that kid to play with them.”

“There are always kids who are left out. This gives them an avenue to be included.”

Posselt read about the idea online and told her daughter in Houston, who then took the idea to Silverthorne Elementary’s parents advisory committee, which liked the idea and approved it.

Decker Lake Forest Products donated the wood that was built into the two benches by students in Mr. Hoffer’s woodworking class at Lakes

District Secondary School. Starland Supply provided the stain to go on the benches.

Decker Lake Elementary School received the first bench in June, and Silverthorne in October.

Children at Silverthorne have been using the benches to sit on but not officially as Buddy Benches, school secretary Amanda Clee explained. The school plans on holding a Buddy Bench teaching session for the students to show them how to use them.

Buddy Benches, also known as Frienship Benches have been around since 2012 when an American student named Acacia Woodley introduced the concept.

The trend has spread all over the world since then.

Her website and company Tiny Girl, Big Dream sells Friendship Benches and other related accessories.

Her chairs differ in design and colour from the benches set up at Silverthorne and Decker Lake but the goal of helping children overcome loneliness and make friends is the same.

Previous story
Fun day at the fire department
Next story
Terrace resident wins MP Nathan Cullen’s ‘Create Your Canada’ contest

Just Posted

Northern Health investigates racist posts of possible employee

Facebook comments call for segregated health authorities

Terrace resident wins MP Nathan Cullen’s ‘Create Your Canada’ contest

Banning single-use packaging could soon become federal law

B.C. First Nations are owed massive debts after fighting to save homes from wildfires

First Nations affected by Elephant Hill, Shovel Lake fires still not reimbursed thousands of dollars

Houston hockey players bring home gold

A peewee tournament was recently held in Burns Lake

LNG pipeline hiring as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs resist

As Coastal GasLink holds open houses with contractors, Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs stand opposed.

VIDEO: Alert Ready system to be tested across the country for second time

Test alerts are supposed to appear at 1:55 p.m. local time

Mother killed in Yukon bear attack was passionate about nature, languages

Valerie Theoret, 37, and her 10-month-old daughter were killed Nov. 26

Hockey may shift from ‘midget’ and other traditional names to age descriptors

BC Hockey’s board of directors discussed the topic of division names used by its minor hockey association members

Get tough with General Motors Trump-style, union head urges Trudeau

Unifor president Jerry Dias is in Washington this week, to try to enlist allies at the Canadian Embassy

Otter absent, but koi rescue continues at Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden

Efforts to humanely trap and relocate the slippery otter have been unsuccessful

Man behind B.C. legislature probe previously fired from casino security job

Speaker Darryl Plecas suggested Alan Mullen become the interim sergeant at arms, a position he had just investigated

Condo prices soar in B.C.’s hot spots for winter tourism

Whistler, Kimberley and Nelson saw increases in housing prices as investors look to nearby winter recreation

Northern B.C. city dealing with its own otter problem

Vanderhoof’s Nechako White Sturgeon Recovery Initiative working to increase fish survival rate

The 10 funniest words in the English language, according to this study

Two University of Alberta researchers say they’ve analyzed what makes some words intrinsically funny.

Most Read