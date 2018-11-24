The Christmas Craft Show brought in hundreds of shoppers on Nov. 24. (Natalia Balcerzak/Photo)

Annual Christmas Craft Show rings in the holiday season

Shoppers came to check off items on their gift list

It may not look like a winter wonderland outside — but that didn’t stop Terracites from getting into the festive spirit.

From fresh-baked goods, homemade soaps, knitted hats and everything else in between, the Christmas Craft Show made its annual sleigh stop at the Sportsplex on Nov. 24.

Linda Frank, organizer, says that it’s been a nice reunion seeing the many familiar faces who frequented the farmer’s market.

SEE MORE: VIDEO – Last Farmer’s Market

“Everybody is really pleased with the turnout, we got Christmas-themed music playing which has made many people happy to shop.”

The Craft Show, hosted by the Skeena Valley Farmers Market, also collected non-perishable food donations and held a raffle draw where attendees could win items donated by vendors. More than 700 raffle tickets were sold.

Councillor Lynn Christiansen says she likes to make handmade gifts in her free time when she’s not in city hall. She makes felted knits, painted rocks, flowerpots and weaved baskets.

“I think (the market) helps foster creativity in the community. It gives people an outlet to work a little bit on their craft and encourages them when people are willing to buy it.”

Zachary Canuel says he’s self-taught and learned how to blow glass watching online webinars. He works at the post office, but says he’d like to eventually travel and sell his art work at festivals. He makes pendants, marbles, cups and anything else that can be created with glass.

“I’ve been happy seeing how people are intrigued by my work. It seems to transcend age or gender gaps, from little kids to adults.”

Sharon Niesner says she created Barescents 18 years ago when her niece had a brain tumour. After going through chemotherapy, Sharon and her sister Brenda decided they wanted to get rid of chemicals and started making their own natural products. They make homemade soap, lotion, solid perfumes, first-aid kids and other cosmetics.

“People come to us to get away from the chemicals and they want other options — I love seeing them smell our things and pass them around.”

Christiane Vienneau says she took over her mother’s fudge-making business eight years ago. She says her favourite part about the aspect is seeing some of her old schoolmates she wouldn’t have seen otherwise. She makes all sorts of fudge, from maple walnut to chocolate walnut to even eggnog-flavoured.

“Fudge is not exactly a health food, but I guess Christmas is a great time to indulge.”

 


natalia@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

(Natalia Balcerzak/Photo)

(Natalia Balcerzak/Photo)

(Natalia Balcerzak/Photo)

(Natalia Balcerzak/Photo)

(Natalia Balcerzak/Photo)

Previous story
A grand opening for kids

Just Posted

LNG pipeline hiring as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs resist

As Coastal GasLink holds open houses with contractors, Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs stand opposed.

Lighting up Houston

Houston residents came out in full force to help celebrate the annual… Continue reading

RDBN wants flexibility with additional dwellings on farmland

There is a new bill meant to avoid building extra homes on farmland.

206 homes for Indigenous people in the North Coast and Skeena region

B.C. government plans to build more than 280 homes across nine communities in the north

Man rescued from Terrace area mountain after snowmobile injury

Helicopter used to transport snowmobiler from Trapper Mountain over the weekend

VIDEO: NASA says it has landed a spacecraft on Mars

It is NASA’s eighth successful Mars landing since the 1976 Vikings

UNBC researchers spearhead $1.3M Indigenous health care project

Initiative seeks to employ more Indigenous health care professionals, create ‘culturally safe’ environment

NHL player Carcillo speaks out on alleged hazing experience

Daniel Carcillo took to Twitter to talk about his time on the Sarnia Sting

Young girl killed by Christmas parade float in Nova Scotia

The four-year-old was said to be ‘full of love and life’

Okanagan Olympian chosen as honourary Team B.C. captain

Justin Kripps has been chosen as the Team B.C. honorary captain for the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Man killed Calgary woman, daughter because girlfriend broke up with him: Crown

A trial began today for a man accused of killing a Calgary woman and her five-year-old daughter in July 2016.

RCMP spokesman’s PTSD tied to Robert Dziekanski case, inquest hears

Pierre Lemaitre had been face of RCMP after Robert Dziekanski’s Taser-inflicted death at YVR in 2007

Politicians promise help for GM workers; stress that saving plant hopeless

General Motors will close its production plant in Oshawa, Ont., along with four facilities in the U.S. as part of a global reorganization that will see the company focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs.

VIDEO: GM to close Oshawa plant, four U.S. plants in massive reorganization push

Company to focus on electric and autonomous vehicle programs

Most Read