(The Canadian Press)

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

More than half of Canadians want Election Day to be a federal holiday, according to a Research Co. poll released Thursday.

An online poll of 1,000 adults in Canada last month found 58 per cent agree with making voting day a holiday, while 32 per cent are against the idea and 11 per cent are undecided.

Millennial Canadians were the most in favour of making it a federal holiday at 72 per cent, while Generation X were only 57 per cent in favour and boomers were the least agreeable at 48 per cent.

VIDEO: NDP reminds Trudeau of electoral-reform promise before last debate

The survey suggests most Canadians – 62 per cent – think voting should be mandatory, while 29 per cent disagree and nine per cent are undecided.

The survey also looked at people’s views on candidate participation in debates. Sixty-nine per cent of Canadians thought it should be mandatory for candidates to participate in at least one debate in their riding, while 18 per cent did not, and 13 per cent were undecided.

READ MORE: B.C. teen creates app to help voters know the issues ahead of Election Day

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: NDP reminds Trudeau of electoral-reform promise before last debate

Just Posted

Metlakatla, Lax Kw’alaams, Nisga’a and Haisla commit to fight climate change internationally

First Nations launch Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative

Coastal GasLink employment, spending figures some months away

Project only now beginning to ramp up for next year construction start

Logging truck down

A logging truck tipped over on Sept. 30, spilling its load of… Continue reading

Business as usual for new road maintenance company

But faster snow clearing now required

Planning underway to ease wildfire danger

A $1 million project could reach into 2022

VIDEO: NDP reminds Trudeau of electoral-reform promise before last debate

Liberals promised 2015 would be the last election run under the traditional first-past-the-post electoral system

Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters

Starbucks, McDonald’s, Coca Cola not far behind

Verdict expected today for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop

If judge finds Oscar Arfmann guilty, ‘mini trial’ will determine his mental state

Hidden camera at B.C. Planet Fitness was found months before clients informed

Incident reported more than two months ago but Paul Serdar has heard nothing

Only 10% of young Canadians picture a woman when they think of a CEO: survey

Few of those surveyed used the same descriptions for women as they did for leaders

Canucks crush L.A. Kings 8-2 for first win of season

Vancouver cruises in Horvat’s first game as captain

Haida artist and protesters fight to protect cedar forest in Masset, court decision looms

Robert Davidson filed an affidavit seeking to stop the cutting, while protesters form blockade

Ex-Mountie sued for allegedly requesting explicit photos from Kelowna woman

Lawsuit claims the officer texted the woman requesting explicit photos of her breasts and genitalia

Vancouver Canucks to kick off 50th home opener

Los Angeles Kings are coming off of a win over Calgary to face off with Vancouver Canucks

Most Read