The Latest: HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ leads all Emmy nominees

The Latest on the nominations for the 70th annual Emmy Awards, which are being announced Thursday by in Los Angeles (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

“Game of Thrones” roared back onto the Emmy battlefield, topping Thursday’s nominations with 22 bids.

HBO’s fantasy saga is a two-time best drama winner that sat out the last year’s awards.

It’s returning to face formidable competition: “The Handmaid’s Tale,” the dystopian sci-fi series that claimed top drama honours last year, drew 20 bids, with “Westworld” close by with 21.

Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” is the top comedy with 16 bids. It will face newcomers including “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Barry,” starring Bill Hader.

The revival of “Roseanne,” cancelled because of star Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet, drew only one major nomination, a supporting actress nod for Laurie Metcalf.

“Saturday Night Live,” riding high with its relentless pillorying of the Trump administration, was rewarded with 21 nods.

The previous high for “Game of Thrones” was 24 nominations in 2015. It got 23 nods in 2016 but wasn’t eligible last year.

The Emmys ceremony airs Sept. 17 on NBC with Colin Jost and Michael Che of “Saturday Night Live” as hosts.

8:40 a.m.

The Emmy nominations for the top television drama and comedy series have been announced.

The nominees for best drama series include: “The Americans,” ”The Crown,” Game of Thrones,” ”The Handmaid’s Tale,” ”Stranger Things,” This Is Us” and “Westworld.”

The nominees for best comedy series include: “Atlanta,” ”Barry,” ”black-ish,” ”Curb Your Enthusiasm,” ”GLOW,” ”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” ”Silicon Valley” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

8:35 a.m.

The 2018 Emmy nominations for lead actors in a drama series have been announced.

The nominees for best actor in a drama series include: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”; Ed Harris, “Westworld”; Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”; Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us” and Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld.

The nominees for best actress in a drama series include: Claire Foy, “The Crown”; Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”; Keri Russell, “The Americans”; Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld.”

8:30 a.m.

The nominees for lead actor in a limited series or movie include: Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”; Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose,” Jeff Daniels, “The Looming Tower”; John Legend, “Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert”; Jesse Plemmons, “USS Callister (Black Mirror.”

8 a.m.

The final preparations are being made for the 2018 Emmy nominations.

Actors Samira Wiley of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Ryan Eggold, who starred in “The Blacklist,” will read this year’s nominees beginning at 8:25 a.m. PDT. About an hour before the nominations, Wiley, wearing a burgundy dress and gold heels, stepped out into the lobby of the television academy and snapped photos in front of a giant screen promoting the 70th annual Emmys.

Dozens of journalists have cameras set up to record the announcement, which will be made on a giant stage decked out with four giant Emmy statuettes.

Wiley is a possible nominee for “Handmaid’s Tale,” which won best drama series last year.

The Emmy Awards will be presented Sept. 17 on NBC with Colin Jost and Michael Che of “Saturday Night Live” as hosts.

3 a.m.

Blockbuster movies typically are snubbed by the Oscars, leaving fans grumbling, but TV’s top prize takes a different approach.

When the 70th Emmy Awards nominees are announced Thursday morning, popular series including HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” NBC’s “This Is Us” and CBS’ “Mom” are likely to be in the running.

“Game of Thrones” is a two-time best drama series winner. It’s back in the running for honours for its next-to-last season after a production delay kept it out of the 2017 competition.

Its biggest adversary is “The Handmaid’s Tale,” the dystopian drama that captured last year’s top series prize and acting awards for Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd and Alexis Bledel among its eight wins.

The Emmy Awards ceremony airs Sept. 17 on NBC.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.