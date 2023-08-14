Taylor Swift cost breakdown: Thrilled fans have to start saving — a lot

But Swifties from across Canada say cost of Toronto trip is well worth it

Ashley Stewart shows off her bracelets referencing Taylor Swift songs and a countdown sign until the singer’s concert. Stewart just bought two tickets to see Swift in November 2024, heading from Prince Edward Island to Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ashley Stewart

Canadian fans who managed to score tickets for one of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated six shows in Toronto have already spent a good chunk of money. Those who live outside the Toronto area are now also budgeting for the cost of travel and accommodation in November 2024.

The Canadian Press spoke to several Swifties about how much they’re expecting to spend.

WINNING THE GOLDEN TICKET

Ashley Stewart, 24, saw Taylor Swift during her Fearless tour when it made a stop in her home province of Prince Edward Island back in 2010. This time around, she knew the pop star wouldn’t be stopping anywhere east of Toronto.

“Being from the Atlantic provinces, we fully knew that we would have to travel somewhere if we wanted to see her. So, we were expecting that if we wanted to go to the Eras Tour, we would have to pay to travel,” the longtime Swifty said.

Stewart said getting the presale code for Swift tickets felt like a scene straight out of a movie.

“I feel like we’re in ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,’ and I just opened my golden ticket,” she told her grandmother when she opened the email with the code from Ticketmaster.

On Friday morning, Stewart secured two tickets, costing her and her best friend just over $150 each.

Since flights and hotels can’t be booked so far in advance, Stewart is using available November 2023 prices to estimate that a round-trip flight from Charlottetown will cost around $500 per person, before taxes.

“The flight will definitely be the most expensive part,” she said, adding that she’s still not sure about hotel prices.

“If it had been this year, I definitely would not have been able to do it, but saving for 14 months is making it better.”

Estimated total cost, including tickets and transportation: $650 per person

SAVING A YEAR IN ADVANCE

Augine Mendita, a 28-year-old longtime fan from Edmonton, was hoping Swift would come to her city’s large stadium.

But she wasn’t surprised that Toronto was chosen – now it will be her first time visiting.

One of her friends received a Ticketmaster presale code and together they opted for the cheaper tickets. In tears of joy, they secured the maximum four tickets at $169 each.

“Flying within Canada is not cheap. It’s probably like cheaper to go to America even, than flying to Toronto,” she said.

Mendita couldn’t find accommodations so far in advance, but estimates flights and hotels or Airbnb rentals will cost each person around $500. She said it’s a good thing accommodations can at least be shared by four people.

“I think it’s for sure worth it and also I like that we can save a year in advance,” she said.

The next step for Mendita is to figure out which of her eight friends will be taking the four tickets.

Estimated total cost, including tickets, accommodations and transportation: $795 per person

‘ONCE IN A LIFETIME’

Melissa Gunn cried four times during the process of getting Swift concert tickets for her and her 10-year-old daughter.

“I’m overwhelmed and there’s just sheer excitement for both me and Violet because she’s such a good kid. And she really deserves this,” the 44-year-old from Nova Scotia said.

Gunn will be tucking away “fun money” from every paycheque between now and November 2024.

“As soon as I can, I’m going to set some Google Alerts so I can track these flight prices, and then likely talk to some of my family and friends to see if I can stay (with them) for at least a portion of the trip,” she said.

Hoping to surprise her daughter with a hotel in the vicinity of the concert venue, Gunn estimates the trip will cost the pair $5,000 including tickets, hotels and food.

“If this trip was solely for me, I probably would question the price of all this. But because it’s like a once-in-a-lifetime big thing for my daughter in her preteen years, it doesn’t matter,” she said.

Estimated total cost, including tickets, accommodations and transportation: $2,500 per person

READ ALSO: Why Taylor Swift? She’s ‘the voice of a couple of generations’

READ ALSO: Justin Trudeau tweets Taylor Swift an invitation tour to Canada

ConcertsPop Music