Gordon Lightfoot performs during the first concert at the newly re-opened Massey Hall in Toronto, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Canadian folk icon Lightfoot is cancelling his 2023 concert schedule in Canada and the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Gordon Lightfoot performs during the first concert at the newly re-opened Massey Hall in Toronto, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Canadian folk icon Lightfoot is cancelling his 2023 concert schedule in Canada and the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Singer Gordon Lightfoot cancels 2023 concert schedule, citing health

Canadian folk icon, 84, is recovering from undisclosed health issues

Gordon Lightfoot is cancelling all of his planned concerts this year because of his health.

In a statement, representatives for the 84-year-old say the singer is experiencing “some health-related issues,” without giving specifics.

Lightfoot’s representatives asked for his privacy to be respected as he “continues to focus on his recovery.”

They say Lightfoot is unable to confirm rescheduled dates.

Lightfoot was slated to play more than a dozen shows in Arizona, California and Florida in April, June and September.

His next listed Canadian date was a rescheduled show in Kitchener, Ont., in October.

READ MORE:

ConcertsPop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Millie Bobby Brown Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Just Posted

Children hunt for Easter eggs during the 2019 Easter Egg-stravaganza in Summerland. Egg hunts and other celebrations are part of the festivities during the Easter weekend. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter traditions?

The U15 Female North West regional team are all smiles after winning one of their games at hockey provincials in Kamloops in March. Pictured are; assist coach Colin Batemen of Smithers (back row from left), head coach Wes Hart of Burns Lake, Nicole Bateman of Smithers, Jericho Tse of Kitimat, Taylor Siemens of Vanderhoof, Marika Jack of Hazelton, manager Nyree Hazelton of Burns Lake (middle row from left), Leeara Betts of Hazelton, Eden Tse of Kitimat, Elencia Hazelton of Burns Lake, Kaylee Levick of Burns Lake, Alayna Hart of Burns Lake, assist coach Dan Plante, Miley Harris of Hazelton (front row from left), Kate Thiessen-Clark of Vanderhoof, Maci Kadonaga of Vanderhoof, Kiah Thiessen-Clark of Vanderhoof, Kamryn Gutierrez-Perreault of Kitimat and Jada Adams of Hazelton. Missing from the photo are Audrey Luggi of Fort St James and Alexis Erickson of Burns Lake. (Photo submitted)
Uniting the north west: The Misfits represent their communities at hockey provincials

Dancers perform in a previous Pacific Northwest Music Festival. The festival hosts nearly 4,000 participants competing in many different disciplines. (Carol Laird photo)
Pacific Northwest Music Festival returns for 56th year

Kitimat pumphouses pull water from the river and send it through filters and a chlorination system for treatment. Photo taken March 28 2023, (Hunter Wild).
Kitimat water system 10% asbestos pipes; district doesn’t test for asbestos