Roots and Blues online festival live tonight on Black Press Media

Tune in to Black Press Media to watch the festival live Aug. 14, 15 and 16

Circus Kalabant�� bring a dazzling display of skill and physical agility to the 28th Annual Roots and Blues Festival, August 13-16. (Contributed) Circus Kalabanté bring a dazzling display of skill and physical agility to the 28th Annual Roots and Blues Festival, August 13-16. (Contributed)

Tonight’s the night.

The 28th Annual Salmon Arm Roots and Blues online festival will kick off, streaming for free, Aug. 14, across Black Press Media website platforms.

The online festival experience will showcase exclusive artist performances recorded specifically for the virtual festival broadcast, alongside previous year’s archival footage and greatest hits.

Starting at 7 p.m. The Altered State Festival will begin with performances by Steve Marrnier and Paul Reddick, Lunasa, Lil Jimmy Reed, Harry Manx and The Yaletown String Quartet, Oysterband, The Hamiltones, Stephen Fearing, Oktopus, Kenny “Blues Boss” Wayne, The Paperboys, John Wort Hannam, Sam Lewis, New Orleans Suspects, Pharis & Jason Romero, Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, Kat Danser and Jim Guiboche, Cedric Burnside, and Michael Franti.

The online Roots and Blues festival experience will include two hours of programming Aug. 14, 15 and 16, and will be accessible for free to everyone at https://www.saobserver.net/roots-blues-festival/.

To learn more about the Salmon Arm Roots and blues Altered State Festival visit www.rootsandblues.ca.

READ MORE: Roots and Blues festival to kick off virtually on Friday

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Roots and Blues Festival