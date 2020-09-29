Elise Estrada in video posted to YouTube.

Reincarnation, baby! Music-making B.C. couple celebrate ‘miracle’ pregnancy

‘I (said) to Adam, ‘I really think this is your brother reincarnated,’ Elise Estrada says

Do you believe in reincarnation? Elise Estrada and Adam Hurstfield sure do, after what happened to the couple over the summer.

Estrada, a Surrey-raised singer/actor, and music producer Hurtsfield have been trying to have a baby for close to five years. Estrada was told by a doctor that she needed to have a large fibroid removed before she could conceive, but her pregnancy test proved positive in July — a day after Hurstfield’s brother died in a Cancun hospital after a battle with cancer and COVID-19.

The timing is not lost on the music-making couple, who live in Vancouver.

“Isn’t it odd that we couldn’t get pregnant for years, then immediately after Bert passed away, the egg fertilized?” Hurstfield posted to Facebook this month. “Now this is some Jerry Springer sh*t because I am about to become my older brother’s Daddy! I have no doubt in my mind that this baby is Bert. I’m sure God spoke with Bert (and) when he found out that he could come back again as a Hurstfield, he stopped fighting.”

The story is told in an emotional 10-minute video posted to The H Family Vlogs, the couple’s YouTube channel. The clip also features Hurstfield’s son from an earlier relationship, Chance, a 13-year-old actor currently seen in the ABC drama A Million Little Things.

(Story continues below)

“We’re so excited,” Estrada said. “It was an emotional time and I wanted to capture and film it all.

“I was the one who said to Adam, ‘I really think this is your brother reincarnated.’ I really do. We feel it’s a miracle.”

The first three months of high-risk pregnancy were scary for the pair, because the baby’s heartbeat was faint and Estrada was bedridden.

Now, the baby’s heart is beating strongly and is progressing beautifully, the couple report, and they’re ready to spread the news.

The baby is due on April 1.

“I’m willing to bet that the baby will be born on March 28, which is my birthday and also the birthday of my brother’s son, which is another thing here,” Hurstfield said.

“I was on the fence about this kind of stuff, until now.”

Estrada, who graduated from Holy Cross Regional High School in Surrey, hit the pop charts with songs including “Insatiable,” “Unlove You” and “Lipstick” in the late-2000s. She performed at Surrey’s Canada Day party in 2011.

Now, with everything else going on in life, she has some new music due out soon.

“You know what, I’ve been focused on being a stage mom for Chance, really, so I’ve had songs ready to go for awhile, and with COVID, there’s no touring, so we’re going to release the music soon,” Estrada explained.

“Elise is very much a team player,” Hurstfield added, “and she always felt that this is Chance’s time right now, to help him, to take him to set, coach him, all of that. So I’ve been traveling the world producing pop stars in a bunch of countries, and so it would have been impossible for Elise and I both to be on the road at the same time, and Chance to be filming. So Elise kind of took the bullet and decided it was more important to let Chance have his moment.… Now is a perfect time to virtually promote the record instead of hitting the road. She’s been working on new music the whole time.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

BirthsMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.-born Trybe social media app’s award system connects with Nickelback singer
Next story
PHOTOS: Gallery explores ‘broken promises’ during Japanese Canadian internment in 1940s

Just Posted

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

World Farm Animals Day, Drink Beer Day and Virus Appreciation Day are all coming up this week

COVID-19 cases grow to 13 at B.C. First Nation near Fort St. James

“This is very serious,” says Nak’azdli Whut’en Chief

Cullen confirmed as B.C. NDP candidate for Stikine despite party’s equity policy

Former Tahltan Central Government President Annita McPhee said the process made her feel “abused”

Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

John Horgan meets with Lieutenant Governor to request vote

Routine medical check for adult canadians; what you need to know

Preventive Medicine is a proactive method of health care delivery. Its’ aim… Continue reading

B.C.’s top doctor encourages Halloween costumes to include masks

Dr. Bonnie Henry will soon be releasing guidelines on how to safely trick-or-treat this Halloween

Federal child-care plan could help Canada rebound from COVID-induced economic crisis: prof

A $2 billion investment this year could help parents during second wave of pandemic

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

B.C. nurses report rise in depression, anxiety, exhaustion due to pandemic

A new UBC study looks into how the COVID-19 response has impacted frontline nurses

Horgan frustrated as Transport Canada mandate for BC Ferry riders returns

Transport Canada reinstates rule that bans passengers from lower decks

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Reincarnation, baby! Music-making B.C. couple celebrate ‘miracle’ pregnancy

‘I (said) to Adam, ‘I really think this is your brother reincarnated,’ Elise Estrada says

Survey finds doctors worry supplies of flu vaccine, PPE will lag demand

Canadian health officials have said additional flu vaccines have been ordered to meet expected demand

Search suspended for Indigenous elder last seen mushroom picking in northwest B.C.

Mushroom picker Thomas (Tommy) Dennis has been missing since Sept. 16

Most Read