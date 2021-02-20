Wine Down Wednesdays celebrated summer outdoors in Duncan's City Square. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen file)

PQBeat: Writer Chris Hebert discusses the wine scene on Vancouver Island and around B.C.

Podcast: Talk also includes food pairings, tips for beginners and more

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Chris Herbert – Wine Columnist

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf and publisher Peter McCully talk with wine writer Chris Herbert about wines on the Island, from around B.C. and more. A transcript of the podcast appears in Wednesday’s print issue of the PQB News.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatBC WineParksvillePodcastqualicum beachvancouverisland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
’Kimye’ is no more: Kardashian files to divorce West

Just Posted

Northern Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Brucejack mine, 65 km north of Stewart on Feb. 11, 2021. (Pretivm Photo) Northern Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Brucejack Mine, 65 kilometres north of Stewart on Feb. 11, 2021. (Pretivm Photo)
Northern Health reports 20 more COVID-19 cases in outbreak at Brucejack Mine

So far, 42 people have tested positive, nine cases are active and self-isolating onsite

A collaborative genomic research project is underway to map the movements of 118 Northwest sockeye populations to better inform management decisions on at-risk stocks. (File photo)
Genomic study tracks 118 Northwest B.C. sockeye populations

Development of new tool will be used to help harvesters target healthy groups

Extreme cold weather this week will continue to transform the landscape in the Cariboo Chilcotin this week. This image of the Fraser River was taken just as the temperatures were starting to drop. (Denise Cahoose/Contributed to Williams Lake)
Burns Lake breaks cold weather record

Records come as much of the province has turned into an ice box

13 pets, with 12 for each month and one for cover will be selected for the 2022 calendar. (BC SPCA photo/Lakes District News)
Enter your pet’s photos to win a spot in BC SPCA 2022 calendar

The contest is open until the midnight of Feb. 28

The grant program will run until Mar. 31 or as long as the funds last. (Unsplash photo/Houston Today)
Province launches new grant program to take businesses online

Will help businesses hit hard due to COVID-19 to cater to online customers

Grade 2-6 students from Evans elementary perform a flash mob to Ariana Grande’s song ‘Put Your Hearts up’ at Cottonwood Mall in Chilliwack on Anti-Bullying Day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. This year’s Anti-Bullying Day is Wednesday, Feb. 24. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 21 to 27

Pink Shirt Day, Sword Swallowers’ Day and I Hate Coriander Day are all coming up this week

Chris Herbert in the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)
PQBeat: Writer Chris Hebert discusses the wine scene on Vancouver Island and around B.C.

Podcast: Talk also includes food pairings, tips for beginners and more

FILE – People feed gulls on the beach during spring break Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Despite travel rules, 16% of Canadians planning to leave country for spring break: survey

Sixty-three per cent of Canadians said they’re considering at least one of a variety of activities.

This bobcat got stuck to the traintrack in below freezing temperatures in Trail, B.C. A quick thinking train conductor freed it with warm water. (Coby Reid/Facebook)
Bobcat frozen to train track near Trail rescued by a train conductor

Below freezing temperatures in B.C. caused the wild cat to get stuck

Former professional practices lawyer suspended for faking expense claims. (File photo)
B.C. lawyer overseeing professional standards at society suspended for faking expense claims

He had previously been the Manager for Professional Conduct

Manslaughter trial set for November 2020 in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench. (File photo by Advocate staff)
Act of extreme violence:’ Alberta man gets life in prison for killing two children

The man, who cannot be named, stabbed the children to death

A joint investigation led to the arrest of a B.C. man, accused of making and sharing pornographic images of his daughter. (Stock photo)
B.C. father charged with child pornography involving daughter

A joint investigation led to the 37-year-old’s arrest on Feb. 8

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
’Kimye’ is no more: Kardashian files to divorce West

The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
‘America is back’: Biden tries to regain Europe’s trust

President Joe Biden turns the page on America First agenda

Most Read