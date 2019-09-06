Nearly $10 million announced for B.C. arts groups

BC Arts Council to distribute 394 grants across more than 50 communities

Surrey-Newton MLA Harry Bains announcing $9.8 million in funding for arts groups in B.C. on Sept. 6. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The provincial government has announced it is distributing more than $9.8 million in grants to arts groups across B.C., through the BC Arts Council.

In all, the province says 394 grants are to be handed out in more than 50 communities.

Surrey-Newton MLA Harry Bains announced the funding on Friday (Sept. 6) at the Royal Academy of Bhangra in Newton.

According to a release, the BC Arts Council’s new strategic plan aims to “enhance arts and cultural development throughout the province is to increase equity, diversity and access.”

“The result is more first-time recipients, such as the Royal Academy of Bhangra Society, which offers bhangra classes for all ages, genders and backgrounds, as well as creating collaborative, inclusive events that build cultural bridges in the community,” the release notes.

Susan Jackson, chair of the BC Arts Council, said the organization’s “renewed strategic vision focuses on strengthening arts and culture funding opportunities for all the people of B.C.”

“Not only are we supporting more artists and organizations than ever before, we’re focused on making sure groups not previously funded have access to our grants,” she added.

Director of the Royal Academy of Bhangra Society Hardeep Singh Sahota said they are “delighted to receive provincial support for our upcoming event Folk Lok Live: Borderless.”

“The Folk Lok Live series is a way for us to come together and celebrate our rich culture and history by sharing our stories, dance and music,” said Sahota. “This year, we are connecting the Pakistani and Indian Punjabi community by celebrating the shared pre-partition heritage, because we strongly believe that art can be a mechanism for social change.”

Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said B.C.’s “rich cultural diversity gives people an opportunity to experience artistic traditions from all around the world and to promote inclusion and understanding in our communities.”

Beare added that one of the province’s goals in increasing BC Arts Council funding is “to record levels is to provide a platform for expression for artists and arts and culture organizations that were previously under-served, in order to showcase the variety of creative perspectives and voices of B.C. artists.”

The BC Arts Council, an agency of the provincial government, allocates grant funding for arts and culture throughout the province. BC Arts Council grants are administered through a peer- review adjudication process. Grant recipients include artists and arts organizations, including Indigenous groups, scholarship students and community arts councils.

