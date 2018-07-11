Movie director returns to Houston to talk about his feature film

Geoff Redknap will be talking about ‘The Unseen’ at The Plaza

The Pleasant Valley Plaza will soon be playing ‘The Unseen,’ a movie written and directed by Geoff Redknap, who graduated from Houston Secondary School in 1988. (Submitted image)

The Pleasant Valley Plaza will soon be playing ‘The Unseen,’ a movie written and directed by Geoff Redknap, who graduated from Houston Secondary School in 1988.

The talented writer and director is expected to be at the showing, doing a question and answer period after the movie.

Starring Aden Young of the critically-acclaimed TV series ‘Rectify,’ The Unseen is Redknap’s first feature film. It follows Bob Longmore, a man who left his family and moved to a northern B.C. town. Isolated by location and by a mysterious disease, the character must find his daughter who has gone missing under troubling circumstances.

According to Pleasant Valley Plaza’s general manager Rebecca Tait, the movie is currently making the rounds in various film festivals in Toronto, Ottawa, and soon to be in Vancouver and Calgary.

“It’s getting some pretty great reception and we are really excited to host this movie in Geoff’s hometown,” she said. “Geoff is well known in the film industry for his work as a special make-up effects artist, having worked on Deadpool one and two, Watchmen, Cabin the Woods and many other TV shows.”

Redknap’s short film ‘The Auburn Hills Breakdown’ played at festivals world wide, and won many awards – including Best Horror Comedy of the Year by Horror.com.

His feature script ‘Hangfire’ won the Jim Murphy Marketing Bursary at Canada’s National Screen Institute, was a finalist in the 2012 Austin Film Festival Screenplay Competition, and won the Golden Feather award at the Reykjavik International Film Festival.

The event will take place on Thursday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m.

 

@flavio_nienow
flavionienow@gmail.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Justin Bieber confirms engagement to American model Hailey Baldwin

Just Posted

Come help celebrate 60 years at Nadina

Romeo Gourdeau may never have imagined that what he began 60 years… Continue reading

Downtown beautification plan moves forward

Council chooses contractor to develop the plan

First Nation pipeline protesters erect ‘tiny homes’ in B.C. Park

Kanahus Manuel and Tiny House Warriors say more homes being constructed in park

Hazelton’s Vickers creates Grateful Dead album cover

“Unbelievable, inspiring, grounding, and very exciting,” Roy Henry Vickers says of experience

Houston council cancels boat launch project

Financial implications and construction window among concerns

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Colombia.

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Tiny tremors causing Vancouver Island to move away from B.C. mainland

When the North American plate moves, energy is released and causes a shift to the west

Most Read