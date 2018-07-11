Movie director returns to Houston to talk about his feature film

The Pleasant Valley Plaza will soon be playing ‘The Unseen,’ a movie written and directed by Geoff Redknap, who graduated from Houston Secondary School in 1988. (Submitted image)

Geoff Redknap will be talking about ‘The Unseen’ at The Plaza

The Pleasant Valley Plaza will soon be playing ‘The Unseen,’ a movie written and directed by Geoff Redknap, who graduated from Houston Secondary School in 1988.

The talented writer and director is expected to be at the showing, doing a question and answer period after the movie.

Starring Aden Young of the critically-acclaimed TV series ‘Rectify,’ The Unseen is Redknap’s first feature film. It follows Bob Longmore, a man who left his family and moved to a northern B.C. town. Isolated by location and by a mysterious disease, the character must find his daughter who has gone missing under troubling circumstances.

According to Pleasant Valley Plaza’s general manager Rebecca Tait, the movie is currently making the rounds in various film festivals in Toronto, Ottawa, and soon to be in Vancouver and Calgary.

“It’s getting some pretty great reception and we are really excited to host this movie in Geoff’s hometown,” she said. “Geoff is well known in the film industry for his work as a special make-up effects artist, having worked on Deadpool one and two, Watchmen, Cabin the Woods and many other TV shows.”

Redknap’s short film ‘The Auburn Hills Breakdown’ played at festivals world wide, and won many awards – including Best Horror Comedy of the Year by Horror.com.

His feature script ‘Hangfire’ won the Jim Murphy Marketing Bursary at Canada’s National Screen Institute, was a finalist in the 2012 Austin Film Festival Screenplay Competition, and won the Golden Feather award at the Reykjavik International Film Festival.

The event will take place on Thursday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m.

