In this video image provided by NATAS and the Daytime Emmys, executive producer Mike Richards accepts the award for outstanding game show for “Jeopardy!” during the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 25, 2021. (NATAS/Daytime Emmys via AP)

Mike Richards is out as producer of ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Richards had been tapped to replace Alex Trebek before past misogynistic and other comments surfaced

Mike Richards is out as executive producer of “Jeopardy!”, days after he exited as the quiz show’s newly appointed host because of past misogynistic and other comments.

Richards is also no longer executive producer of “Wheel of Fortune,” according to a memo to staff that was confirmed by Sony, which produces both of the shows.

“We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened,” Suzanne Prete, an executive with the game shows, said in the memo.

The Associated Press

