Elton John at his tour-opening concert earlier this month. (Photot: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rocket Entertainment)

Elton John to play two ‘farewell’ concerts in Vancouver

Piano-playing star on three-year ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour

Vancouver audiences will get a chance to say goodbye to the Rocketman a year from now.

Elton John’s three-year “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” concert tour will stop at Rogers Arena for two nights, on Sept. 21-22, 2019, concert promoter AEG Presents announced Wednesday.

American Express Pre-Sale begins Thursday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m., and the public on-sale starts Friday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. Details are posted at eltonjohn.com.

“Overwhelming demand” led to an additional 25 shows on the North American leg of the tour, which kicked off in Allentown, PA, on Sept. 8 and plays Toronto tonight.

The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour promises plenty of John’s hits – “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer” and “Philadelphia Freedom” among them.

Also, “the audience will experience a rare glimpse into Elton’s life and the deeply personal meaning behind some of his greatest hits, with mesmerizing, never-before-seen photos and videos shown throughout the show from his incredible 50-year career,” the promoter says.

Previous story
Northwest B.C. high school student lands role in Monkey Beach

Just Posted

Burns Lake area wildfires contained, but still burning

Smouldering ground fires and smoke still expected in the coming weeks

Houston Search and Rescue’s command centre completed

“It is a building the town can be proud of,” says Houston SAR president

Houston rallies for Jessica

Northern B.C. showed their support by lining Hwy 16 as Jessica Patrick’s… Continue reading

Hunting in northwest B.C. continues as usual: province

The ministry is not considering closures in the Skeena region

Too soon to measure what was achieved at UBCM: Houston mayor

The district brought forward a wide range of issues this year

B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Phyllis Webstad brings her book The Orange Shirt Story to classrooms province-wide.

VIDEO: John Gibbons’ time is up as Blue Jays manager

Gibbons won’t return in 2019 after spending 11 seasons over two separate tenures as team manager

Beluga whale in Thames eating, swimming well

Animal drew lots of attention when it surfaced in the River Thames a day ago in the Gravesend area

Everett Klippert: the last Canadian jailed for homosexuality

“Injustice and human rights struggles can teach us a lot about our humanity,” - Kevin Allen, historian

Passenger files claim puppy ate pot on BC Ferries

BC Ferries shares cleaning protocols of public spaces onboard

Carbon tax breakdown: Understanding issues around the policy tool

The Prime Minister has committed to carbon taxes on provinces without own form of emissions pricing

B.C. inmate charged with murder of teen girl in 11-year cold case

Katelyn Marie Noble disappeared in Saskatchewan in 2007

Likelihood of NAFTA deal by weekend on scale of 1 to 10? Canada’s envoy: ‘5’

Canada anxious to strike agreement and bring some certainty to the investment climate, officials say

Orcas challenging but not preventing pipeline expansion approval, says minister

Jonathan Wilkinson said such a finding wouldn’t mean cabinet will reject the project

Most Read