Elton John to play two ‘farewell’ concerts in Vancouver

Vancouver audiences will get a chance to say goodbye to the Rocketman a year from now.
Elton John’s three-year “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” concert tour will stop at Rogers Arena for two nights, on Sept. 21-22, 2019, concert promoter AEG Presents announced Wednesday.
American Express Pre-Sale begins Thursday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m., and the public on-sale starts Friday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. Details are posted at eltonjohn.com.
“Overwhelming demand” led to an additional 25 shows on the North American leg of the tour, which kicked off in Allentown, PA, on Sept. 8 and plays Toronto tonight.
The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour promises plenty of John’s hits – “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer” and “Philadelphia Freedom” among them.
Also, “the audience will experience a rare glimpse into Elton’s life and the deeply personal meaning behind some of his greatest hits, with mesmerizing, never-before-seen photos and videos shown throughout the show from his incredible 50-year career,” the promoter says.
America and Canada, we've added 25 NEW #EltonFarewellTour dates! Make sure you fan verify below to access the ticket pre-sale. 👇https://t.co/P55Ev2frNP pic.twitter.com/1AvJv4aEDf
— Elton John (@eltonofficial) September 26, 2018
Gorgeous film behind #eltonjohn for candle in the wind in #Toronto @eltonofficial #EltonFarewellTour #normajean #marilyn pic.twitter.com/9boLXM5Gwr
— Jane Stevenson (@JaneCStevenson) September 26, 2018