In this Nov. 3, 2011 file photo, U.S. actors Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard arrive for the European premiere of their film, “The Rum Diary,” in London.Heard is asking a judge to dismiss a $50 million defamation lawsuit her ex-husband Johnny Depp filed over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote about domestic violence. In the motion filed Thursday in Fairfax, Virginia, Heard‚ lawyers reiterate allegations that Depp abused her and include exhibits such as photos of her with bruised face and scarred arms. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

Johnny Depp sues ex-wife for $50 million in defamation suit

Depp filed the lawsuit over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote about domestic violence

Actress Amber Heard is asking a judge to dismiss a $50 million defamation lawsuit her ex-husband Johnny Depp filed over a Washington Post op-ed she wrote about domestic violence.

In the motion filed Thursday in Fairfax, Virginia, Heard’s lawyers reiterate allegations that Depp abused her and include exhibits such as photos of her with bruised face and scarred arms.

READ MORE: Nicolas Cage files for annulment 4 days after Vegas wedding

Depp’s lawsuit, filed last month, said the domestic-abuse allegations are “categorically and demonstrably false.”

Heard’s Post piece said the culture punished her about being a victim of domestic violence, and she argued for changed attitudes.

It didn’t me mention Depp’s name or describe any incidents, but Depp’s lawsuit states it was clear Heard was talking about him and it hurt his career.

Messages seeking comment from Depp’s attorney were not immediately returned.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mariah Carey to receive Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards
Next story
Disney will launch streaming service late this year

Just Posted

Former Burns Lake mayor to plead guilty in sex assault case

Luke Strimbold scheduled for guilty pleas May 6

Rivers could be closed to salmon fishing

Worries about implications for locals, tourists expressed

Houston RCMP make cocaine bust

Four people facing charges

The privatization of BC’s wildlife

Editor: With the stroke of a pen, Minister Doug Donaldson has made… Continue reading

Bears due any time

With an early summer on its way, residents should remember that spring… Continue reading

‘We’re not there looking for fish’: RCMP dive team practice on Vancouver Island

Divers from across B.C. are in the Comox Valley to practise swift water rescue

Former Mormon fundamentalists testify in B.C. child bride trial

Crown witnesses describe the control that church leadership held over men, women and children

Canadians divided on banning handguns, assault-style firearms: consultation

Participants felt strongly that a ban would target law-abiding owners, rather than illicit firearms

Prowling Tiger: Woods in the hunt after opening Masters with a 70

Koepka, DeChambeau lead at 66; Canadian Conners in at 2-under

Teen’s death at B.C. summer festival deemed accidental

Coroner’s Report indicates that the teen took MDA that she thought was ecstasy, suffered cardiac arrest

Fleeing man arrested after jumping in unmarked police car with B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

B.C. pharmacist sanctioned for taking 26,000 pills for own use

Pills included 16,000 tablets of a narcotic drug substance from a Dawson Creek drugstore

3,300 British Columbians register as organ donors in six days time

Green Shirt Day, in honour of the coined ‘Logan Boulet effect’ brings big surge in organ donors

B.C. dental profession needs better self-regulation, expert says

Secretive board concerned about dentists, not their patients

Most Read