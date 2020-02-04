Jann Arden is about to be everywhere: singer announces cross-country tour

Jann Arden will embark on a 19-date Canadian tour that kicks off in St. John’s on May 7

Canadian singer and actress Jann Arden poses for a photograph in Toronto on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

You can’t stop the incredible force of Jann Arden.

Whether it’s induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards next month, or a cross-country tour that launches in May, the Calgary chanteuse is going to be everywhere in the coming months.

And that’s not even counting the upcoming second season of her hit CTV series “Jann” or a book she’s planning to release in the fall.

The singer says one of the lessons she’s gleaned from Canada’s music industry is there’s ”no opportunity to be static, complacent or rest on old victories,” so she’s packing her schedule with future goals.

Arden will embark on a 19-date Canadian tour that kicks off in St. John’s on May 7, before winding through cities that include Halifax, Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver.

She’s also recently put the finishing touches on a new book called “If I Knew Then,” which explores life after 50.

“It’s about becoming a certain age as a woman and walking into your crone-dom and that type of thinking where you really don’t take any prisoners,” Arden said.

“It’s owning your physicality, what you think… Your principles, your ethics. It becomes so much easier to get through.”

Arden has other projects on her slate this year.

The “Insensitive” and “Will You Remember Me” singer will also release “Hits & Other Gems” on May 1, a collection of her greatest hits and live tracks.

After that, she hopes to head into the studio with producer and frequent collaborator Bob Rock to knock out a new album.

“I don’t think I’ll ever stop,” Arden said of prospects of slowing down.

“I really want to live a purposeful life… I don’t know what retirement means. No I’m not going to go golf, I’m not going to lay on the beach. I’ll probably be at my house west of Calgary chopping wood, hanging out and having people over for dinner.”

David Friend, The Canadian Press

