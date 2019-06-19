IKEA offers free meatballs, travel expenses in search for ‘happiness consultant’

Job opening to spend two weeks in Denmark finding the key to a happy home

IKEA is on the hunt for a happiness consultant who can spend two weeks in Demark this September. (Black Press Media file photo)

If spending an afternoon wandering the aisles of IKEA is your idea of a good time, a new job opportunity might be right up your alley.

Ikea is looking for a new happiness consultant, who will help find “all the keys to a real home of happiness” with a two-week stay in Denmark this September according to the job posting on IKEA’s Home View website.

READ ALSO: It just got easier to ship IKEA furniture to the Island

Their ideal candidate is someone who is curious — “perhaps born with a magnifying glass in hand” — a world traveller, lives on planet Earth (or an international space station) and someone who has always wanted to find the secret to happiness.

IKEA will give their selected applicant a temporary home in Copenhagen, two weeks of home visits, guided tours, a token salary as well as facilitating and covering travel expenses.

READ ALSO: IKEA tops list of searches for Used.ca Victoria

The best part? Free meatballs at the IKEA restaurant.

If it sounds like your dream job, you only have until July 1 to apply, with the selected applicant being chosen in mid-July.

For more information on the happiness consultant position, visit ikeahomeview.com/join-and-win.