A former Vancouver teen, Lil Tay, who rose to fame rapping and flaunting cars and money on social media has died. Lil Tay, whose real name was Claire Hope, first started posting on social media in 2018 as a nine-year-old. (Instagram/Lil Tay)

A former Vancouver teen, Lil Tay, who rose to fame rapping and flaunting cars and money on social media has died. Lil Tay, whose real name was Claire Hope, first started posting on social media in 2018 as a nine-year-old. (Instagram/Lil Tay)

Former Vancouver child, known for flaunting wealth on social media, has died

Post to Lil Tay’s Instagram says she and her brother’s deaths are under investigation

A former Vancouver teen who rose to fame rapping and flaunting cars and money on social media has died.

In a post to her Instagram Wednesday (Aug. 9), it says that Claire Hope,who went by the name Lil Tay on social media, died. It didn’t say when she died, but she would have been about 14 years old.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock.”

The post adds Claire’s brother had also recently died, adding “an even more unimaginable depth to our grief” and the circumstances surrounding their deaths “are still under investigation.”

Prior to the post about her death, Claire’s page appeared to be inactive since June 2018.

Claire gained a social media following back in 2018 at the age of 9 after posting to social media, rapping and flaunting money, cars and homes.

In 2018, she appeared on “Good Morning America” with her mom, Angie and brother . She had recently moved to Hollywood.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80

Just Posted

The Canfor Houston mill has been closed since early spring. (Angelique Houlihan/Houston Today)
Canfor delays decision to replace sawmill in Houston

The Canfor Houston mill has been closed since January and a decision to replace it with a state-of-the-art facility has been delayed. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
New mill would focus on high-end products

Bill Wilson
Putting third of three – illuminate the three putts

These three have been seen all over town as Student Labourers for The District of Houston. (L-R) Mason is 22 years old and graduated from UNBC with a Bachelor of Commerce. He plans on moving to Australia in the fall to work with his Uncle. Jonas is 21 years old and attended Columbia Bible College in Abbotsford. He will be continuing employment with the District of Houston in the fall. Kade is 19 years old and is in his second year at Trinity Western University in Langley. He is studying to be a Teacher and has plans of coming back to Houston employed as a teacher. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
Keeping Houston beautiful