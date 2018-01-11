Bulkley Valley nature diary now available

BV Naturalists complete book about valley, describing natural events with illustrations each week.

The Bulkley Valley has a new a nature diary.

A Bulkley Valley Year, which was a collaboration between Bulkley Valley Naturalists and the Smithers Art Gallery, contains a description of whatever nature is doing in the valley for each week of the year. For example, bird arrival dates, the timing of frogs spawning, or the emergence of specific plants, mushrooms and insects.

Each week has been illustrated by an artist, mostly from the around the area with the exception of one artist from Quebec. Thirty-six different artists contributed to the book.

Bulkley Valley Naturalists director Mel Coulson is happy with the diary that has been over a year in the making.

“Originally we were only going to print 250 but there was a fellow on one of the grant committees, we had applied for several grants, and he thought it should be more widely available and he asked how much more it would be to print 500,” he said. “I did a quick mental calculation and he asked, ‘if I send you a personal cheque in the mail, will you print 500?’

“This was a complete stranger in Vancouver. So we did the 500 and thought we’d be storing them under our beds for the next 10 years and yet already we’ve sold or distributed 400. That was in less than three weeks.”

There were a couple of reasons the BV Naturalists came up with the idea but one of them was to promote their club and Coulson said there has been an increase in interest.

“It was the perfect project for a number of reasons: it showcases the Bulkley Valley, we’ve got so many birds, animals, every type of landscape; it showcases the artists, it promotes our club and promotes conservation efforts,” said Couslon.

He added another reason for the diary was to be a fundraiser for the Smithers Art Gallery.

The diary will be on display at the art gallery from Jan. 23-26 with a reception to be held on the Friday evening. Most of the original illustrations will be up for auction with some of the artists donating their work to raise money for the gallery. The diary is available locally at Speedee Interior Stationary and Mountain Eagle Books in Smithers, and Country Wide Books in Houston for $18 or $15 for club members.

Previous story
James Franco’s says allegations he’s heard aren’t accurate

Just Posted

Twain Sullivan donates 0ver $900 to the food bank

At the Twain Sullivan Elementary School Christmas concert on Dec. 21, 2017… Continue reading

A tragic Christmas Eve in Burns Lake

Fire destroys Babine Lake Resort’s main lodge; community comes together

End is near for MSP premiums in B.C.

Premiums reduced by half for all British Columbians

Gallery: St. Anthony gives to soup kitchen and food bank

St. Anthony’s Parish final silent auction this year, plus their new fundraiser,… Continue reading

Benjamin and Olivia top baby names in B.C. in 2017

First northern baby of 2018 born in Dawson Creek

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

An ongoing struggle with poverty

Summerland woman relies on regular support from food bank

Fernie residents vote for ice rink, where three workers died, to win $250K in Hockeyville upgrades

Kraft Hockeyville competition allows Canadians to vote for which arena deserves $250,000 in upgrades

Save-On-Foods follows Loblaws and offers $25 bread price fixing reward

The company said they had nothing to do with the scandal

B.C. lumber industry applauds Canadian trade action

Canada accuses U.S. of violating international law in many countries

Northern B.C. port breaks records in 2017

Cargo moving through the Prince Rupert Port Authority grew by 26 per cent from 2016 to 2017

Tailored response in Alberta, B.C. for South Asians addicted to opioids

CEO of Punjabi community health group: ‘The silence is deafening in our community around it’

B.C. man still fighting for his life after feds botch mother’s death certificate

Bryan Kupiak says his social insurance number was mistakenly put on his mother’s death certificate

Cash rules tightened for B.C. casinos

Gamblers must report source for buy-ins of $10,000 and up

Most Read

  • Bulkley Valley nature diary now available

    BV Naturalists complete book about valley, describing natural events with illustrations each week.