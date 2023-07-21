Britney Spears and will.i.am set to release new single

The two artists are releasing their new collaboration on July 21

A new promotional photo of Britney Spears and will.i.am has been released on the eve of their new collaboration.

LISTEN HERE:

Their much-awaited single “Mind Your Business” will be released on Friday, July 21, and marks Spears’ second release since her conservatorship ended, thanks in large part to the #FreeBritney movement. The two artists last collaborated on the 2013 hit Scream & Shout.

The new song is inspired by the lack of privacy in the digital age, something Spears is far too familiar with. Her highly-anticipated, tell-all memoir ‘The Woman in Me’ is set to be released in October.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96

Just Posted

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. The uncertainty at British Columbia ports continues as the union representing about 7,400 workers and their employers remain without a deal in what one labour expert calls a "unprecedented" situation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Uncertainty at B.C. ports continues as possible deal emerges in labour dispute

An evacuation order was issued last night east of Houston. (BC Wildfire Service illustration)
Fire growth spurs evacuation order east of Houston

Snowboarders carve through fresh powder on Terrace’s Shames Mountain, a popular ski hill now facing significant financial challenges due to inflation and rising wage costs. (Black Press Media file photo)
Terrace’s Shames Mountain grapples with mounting deficit

Participants Sadie Cote and Leo Naziel pause for some water during the Tears to Hope Relay Run in Smithers on June 24, embodying the spirit of community and resilience as they join in the effort to raise awareness for missing and murdered individuals in northwest B.C. (Tears to Hope Society/Facebook)
5th Tears to Hope Relay Run raises awareness for missing, murdered in northwest B.C.