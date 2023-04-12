‘BLK: An Origin Story’ takes home five Canadian Screen Awards on first day

A docuseries exploring the untold stories of Black Canadians was among the big winners Tuesday at the Canadian Screen Awards.

Episodes of “BLK: An Origin Story,” which aired on Global and is streaming on StackTV, took home five trophies, including best direction for a documentary series and best photography for a documentary or factual.

It also won CSAs for best photography, best writing and best original music for a documentary.

Meanwhile, the apocalyptic Crave series “We’re All Gonna Die (Even Jay Baruchel)” won four statuettes: best factual series, along with best picture editing and best direction for a factual program, as well as the Barbara Sears Award for best editorial research.

Nisha Pahuja’s documentary “To Kill a Tiger,” about a father’s journey following his daughter’s rape, won the Ted Rogers best feature-length documentary award, along with best original music in a feature-length documentary and best editing in a feature-length documentary.

Tuesday was the first of four days in which Canadian Screen Awards will be handed out, with a pre-recorded highlights show to air Sunday on CBC and CBC Gem.

Prizes were also awarded for the best TV journalism, with CBC’s “The Fifth Estate” winning best news or information series and CBC News Network’s coverage of the trucker convoy in Ottawa winning best live news special.

“Global News Hour at 6,” out of Global BC, won for best local newscast, while CBC Winnipeg’s Caroline Barghout won best local reporter and CBC Vancouver’s Anita Bathe won best local anchor.

Lisa LaFlamme took home the Gordon Sinclair Award for broadcast journalism, a special award to recognize an exceptional body of work.

As initially reported by the Toronto Star, LaFlamme submitted herself for consideration in the best national news anchor category after her acrimonious split with CTV last summer.

The award went to Dawna Friesen of Global National News, which also won best national newscast.

Meanwhile, CBC’s Juanita Taylor won best national reporter for her work on “The National,” and “APTN Investigates: In Plain Sight” took home the award for best news or information program.

Earlier in the day, CBC’s coverage of the Olympics and TSN’s broadcast of the world junior hockey championship each took home two Canadian Screen Awards.

CBC won the CSA for best sports program or series for its coverage of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, and Andi Petrillo won best sports host.

TSN, meanwhile, won best live sports event for its broadcast of the IIHF World Junior Gold Medal Game, while Gord Miller was named best sports play-by-play announcer.

TSN was also awarded best sports feature segment for “Left Behind,” which tells the story of the family of former Maple Leaf Ian White, who became addicted to painkillers, while TSN’s broadcast of the Toronto Raptors season opening received the CSA for best sports opening.

Sportsnet took home two CSAs, with its broadcast of the Stanley Cup Final Game 6 winning best direction for a live sports event, and Craig Simpson being recognized as best sports analyst for his work on “Hockey Night in Canada.”

