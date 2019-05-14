“Game of Thrones” creators and actor Emilia Clarke are responding to mounting social media backlash after the HBO show’s latest episode aired over the weekend. (The Canadian Press)

‘Big Bang’ tops ‘Thrones’ in ratings race of fading shows

It was the second week in a row atop the ratings for the sitcom, whose 12-season run ends May 16

“The Big Bang Theory” edged out “Game of Thrones” as the two beloved TV behemoths again topped the ratings as they approach their finales.

CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” drew 12.6 million live viewers last week, while HBO’s “Game of Thrones” had 12.5 million.

It was the second week in a row atop the ratings for the sitcom, whose 12-season run ends May 16.

But with HBO available in far fewer homes, the week was still a win for “Game of Thrones,” which continues to break its own viewership records.

The series’ penultimate episode had 18.4 million viewers if reruns later that night and streaming services views are included. That breaks its record set earlier in the season and makes it the most-watched episode of any show in HBO history.

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Without Luke Perry, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ cast preps reboot
Next story
‘Break from Drake’: Milwaukee radio station bans rapper’s music during Raptors-Bucks series

Just Posted

Cullen demands action on Ecstall River

Failing to penalize parties involved undermines all salmon conservation efforts, MP says

No more pot holes

The long awaited time has come to have the parking lot at… Continue reading

Emergency preparedness week wraps up

Last week was emergency preparedness week in B.C., with communities all over… Continue reading

Fitness coach reflects after career in Houston

Jenny Powell, a long-time fitness coach in Houston is to be leaving… Continue reading

Beware of law when transporting dogs, SPCA says

The sight of drivers transporting dogs in the bed of their trucks… Continue reading

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

B.C.’s role should be considered in guard’s alleged sexual assault of inmates: lawyer

Two men have accused a prison guard of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s

Most Read