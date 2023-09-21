A survivor of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and his girlfriend have won “The Amazing Race Canada.” Ty Smith and Kat Kastner of Calgary, shown in a handout photo, were the first pair to finish a 25-clue crossword puzzle based on previous locations and tasks during Season 9 of the race. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Bell Media

A survivor of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and his girlfriend have won “The Amazing Race Canada.” Ty Smith and Kat Kastner of Calgary, shown in a handout photo, were the first pair to finish a 25-clue crossword puzzle based on previous locations and tasks during Season 9 of the race. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Bell Media

B.C. couple edged in finale of ‘The Amazing Race Canada’

Humboldt Broncos crash survivor and girlfriend win after crossword victory

A survivor of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and his girlfriend have won “The Amazing Race Canada.”

Ty Smith and Kat Kastner of Calgary were the first pair to finish a 25-clue crossword puzzle based on previous locations and tasks of the CTV reality series’ ninth season.

They narrowly beat out Tyler Turner and Kayleen VanderRee of Comox Valley, B.C.

Smith and Kastner, who are both 25, won a $250,000 cash prize, a round-the-world trip and two Chevrolet trucks.

The couple has said they were competing for all those affected by the 2018 tragedy, in which a semi crashed into a bus carrying the junior hockey team, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others, including Smith.

The season finale was the 100th episode of the series, which was just renewed for its tenth season.

READ ALSO: Q&A with B.C. finalists of The Amazing Race Canada

Movies and TV

Previous story
Good Luck leads to Polaris Prize for Debbie Friday

Just Posted

The Coastal GasLink pipeline has been fined $340,000 by the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office for issues related to erosion and sediment control. Piping is seen on the top of a receiving platform which will be connected to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline terminus at the LNG Canada export terminal under construction, in Kitimat, B.C., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Coastal GasLink fined $340,000 for erosion, sediment control challenges

Gladys Radek leads a determined group of protesters along Highway 16, near Eby Street in Terrace, amplifying the call for justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Terrace protesters demand Manitoba search landfill for Indigenous remains

District of Houston municipal hall. (File photo)
Council extremely pleased with mill build decision

Temporary shelters in the District of Houston boundaries have been cleared by District workers. (Facebook photo/Houston Today) Temporary shelters in the District of Houston boundaries have been cleaned by District of Houston workers. (Facebook photo)
District enforces length of stay rule at Bymac Park