The ever-popular Rio Tinto BC Works smelter tours kick off again on Friday, June 28.

Reservations for the guided tours through the facility are now being managed by Tourism Kitimat.

The tours, which run until the end of August this year, take place on Fridays from 1 p.m.

For reservations, please contact 250-632-6294, or click on the link to email Tourism Kitimat.

