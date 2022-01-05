Ed’s New Years resolutions

It’s officially 2022, and as with every start of a new year, everyone has just embarked on their brand new resolutions that they’ll probably give up on by February.

I could give you the old classics of being kinder to people, quitting smoking, getting more exercise, but I wanted to be a little bit more creative this year finding ways to better myself.

I think the biggest one this year is to increase my financially literacy. Young people in today’s society have no concept of saving money or how to make your money make money as opposed to just sitting there. As I continue down my professional path, this is something that I really wan to to get a good grasp on.

There are more investment opportunities out there then ever before, take crypto currency for example. I think I’d like to stay away from any of that though, for lack of comprehension beyond anything else.

I want to look more into safe investment opportunities that can help me grow my income. I know, not the most exciting of resolutions, but I think it’s an important one nonetheless.

On top of that, my second resolution is to travel. At least once for goodness sake. I love to travel and if this pandemic forces me to go another year without leaving the country I’m going to lose my mind. Somewhere warm and sunny will be my first choice. I’m thinking maybe an off-season spring trip to the Jamaica for a long weekend.

My third resolution is to learn a new instrument. This is something I used to do when I was younger, and I figure it could be a cool way to kill some of those freezing cold days in the upcoming months when there’s nothing do to. I’m a classically trained pianist from the age of seven, and I also minored in jazz piano in university.

I know how to play the base, drums and guitar as well, so you could say I’m musically inclined. This year, I’m planning on learning how to play the banjo, so if anyone out there has one lying around, feel free to let me know.

So there you have it, my three resolutions that I’ll likely forget about in a month. Here’s hoping whatever your’s are last all year.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.