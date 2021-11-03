Eddie’s guide to post-pandemic travelling

It’s been over a year and a half since the pandemic hit, and I think I can speak for most Canadians when I say; I need a vacation.

With the holidays suddenly right around the corner, it definitely isn’t helping my travel bug either. After the federal government announced its non-essential travel advisory had been lifted though, it got me thinking about where my first post-COVID-19 travel destination should be.

Full disclosure, I love travelling, and I’ve done a lot of it in my life. The last time I went on a trip was to the island of Antigua in the Caribbean. That was way back in January, 2020, and I’ve never gone that long without travelling before. With all that being said, you better believe I want to make up for lost time with some extra crazy trips.

So, without further ado, here are my top three post-COVID-19 travel destinations;

Las Vegas, Nevada

Call me cliché, I couldn’t care less. I wanna go to Vegas, man.

When I envision my first trip after the pandemic, Vegas just checks all the boxes. I haven’t left the country in two years, you think I want to spend my first vacation looking at churches and museums?

No sir, what I want for my first trip is to get all the built up debauchery out of my system. That means sitting poolside, sipping cocktails, going to nightclubs, eating at fancy restaurants, and playing blackjack until the wee hours of the night.

What can I say, I’m a man of simple tastes.

Paris, France

Once I make up for all the lost partying time, my next destination will surely be Paris. Paris is without a doubt my favourite city in the world. I’ve actually spent two summers there, in 2017 and 2018, so I know the city quite well.

I mean, what is there to really say about Paris that hasn’t already been said. It has the best cuisine in the world, the best fashion shopping in the world, a great nightlife, beautiful art, historical artifacts throughout the city, museums [if your into that sort of thing], and great tourist attractions like La Seine, the Louvre an the Eiffel Tower.

Paris has a little bit of something for everyone. The smell of fresh croissants every morning is the cherry on top.

Kruger National Park, South Africa

Okay, so at this point I’ve done a party trip, and I’ve done a cultured trip, now it’s time to immerse myself in nature. What better way to do that than a safari.

I know, this one is a little bit out there, but everyone I’ve ever met, and I mean everyone, whose experienced a trip like this has told me its something I absolutely have to do before I die. Kruger National Park is one of the most famous spots in Africa to go on a safari, so it seems like a fine choice for my third post-COVID-19 travelling expedition.

I love elephants, zebra, cheetahs, hippos, you name it. Not to mention the added sense of a little danger from possibly running into some lions or tigers, and you can sign me up.

