West Kelowna, Nanaimo BCHL alumni needs help after death of parents

The parents of former Warrior, Clipper Skyler Cameron died within weeks of each other

Former West Kelowna Warrior and Nanaimo Clipper Skyler Cameron (left) is financial help after both his parents died within weeks of each other earlier this year. (Skyler Cameron/Facebook)

A former West Kelowna Warrior and Nanaimo Clipper is going through a rough time and needs the public’s help.

The youngest in his family, 21-year-old Skyler Cameron was living with his parents in Nanaimo when both of his parents died within weeks of each other. On May 17, his mom, Linda, lost her battle with cancer. 24 days later,on June 10, his dad, Daryl, died unexpectedly of a heart attack, leaving him suddenly without both of his parents.

Since lacing up the skates for the first time playing in the Nanaimo Minor Hockey Association, Cameron’s parents were behind him every step of the way in his hockey career. He played in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) for Shawinigan Lake and the Burnaby Winter Club. After starting his BCHL career briefly in Prince George, Cameron became a staple in the West Kelowna Warriors lineup in the 2019-20 season, playing 49 games for the team. At the end of the shortened 2020-21 season, Cameron and his family found out that his mom’s cancer came back, prompting a request for a trade to Nanaimo to be close to his family. In two seasons, he collected 36 points in 98 games with the Clippers, closing out his BCHL career.

In the time between his parents’ deaths, Cameron and his dad decided it would be best for Cameron if he accepted the offer he received to continue his education and hockey career at Trinity Western University (TWU) in Langley. A week later, his dad suddenly died.

Now without both of his parents and with little time for employment before his hockey and school schedule begins, Cameron needs financial support to get through school and continue his hockey dreams. A GoFundMe has been set up for him, looking to raise $95,000 to help him through four years of university. As of mid-day on Wednesday, July 19, $35,467 has been raised.

People can help Cameron’s future and learn more by visiting the GoFundMe.

The celebration of life for Cameron’s dad is being held on Saturday, July 22.

