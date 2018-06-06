Water restrictions in Houston

Water supplied through the District of Houston for all uses other than domestic requirements is restricted, including lawn and gardenwatering. East of Buck Creek may water on even calendar days and West of Buck Creek may water on odd calendar days, all betweenthe hours of 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Restrictions are required due to seasonal increases in water consumption and arein place to ensure adequate water supply for fire fighting and domestic demands. (Shiela Pepping photo)

