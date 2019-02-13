Hundreds turned out for a giant snowball fight on the lawn of the B.C. Legislature Tuesday night. (Keri Coles/News staff)

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

A giant snowball fight took place on the lawn of the B.C. Legislature Tuesday night.

Organizer Kelly Somogyi came up with the idea and posted the event on Facebook Monday night.

By Tuesday at 8 p.m. hundreds showed up ready for the battle. The chance to take advantage of the record February snowfalls in Victoria and throw snowballs at friends and strangers lured the crowd down for the fun, family-friendly event.

“I was expecting a much smaller crowd, but in the end I would say about 300 people showed up,” said Somogyi. “Seeing everyone put their adult on pause for an hour and having fun is more than I could have hoped for.”

ALSO READ: Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on Victoria road

Illuminated only by the little lights that outline the legislature – and the occasional camera flash – two lines of people from opposite sides of the field charged each other at the count of three, lobbing easy-to-pack snowballs through the ever-shrinking space between.

Shrieks and laughter erupted as people both dodged and landed shots.

WATCH: Skiers and boarders hit Victoria streets after record snowfalls

Somogyi hopes the giant snowball fight becomes an annual event.

“Growing up in Saskatchewan, snowball fights are a childhood past time that we would always do at recess or family events; so I thought why not get people out enjoying the snow instead of dwelling on it,” Somogyi said.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Credit union assists curlers

Just Posted

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 4: Recap

Results and highlights from day 4 at the 2019 All Native Basketball Tournament

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 3: Recap

Highlights from around Day 3 of the tournament

No running water at trailer park

Residents of the Uplands Trailer Court west of Burns Lake have been… Continue reading

Unist’ot’en not joining hereditary chiefs’ provincial reconciliation

A potlatch feast will be held in March by the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to discuss with clans.

Wet’suwet’en Strong shirts dominate All Native Tournament opening ceremonies

Committee vice-president says the basketball tournament in Prince Rupert shouldn’t be about politics

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

Rates have gone up 70 per cent over the last decade

Antique store wants to return Canadian WW1 veteran’s letter to family

The letter was found in a box in the Prairie Pickers Café in Steinbach, Man

Kamloops teens charged with plotting to attack school

A boy and a girl, are accused of conspiring to attack administrators, teachers and students at the school

Pence urges Europe to quit Iran deal

Pence accuses Europe of trying to bust U.S. sanctions against Iran

Avalanche victim identified as Alberta man in his 20s

Outdoor guides warn against high winds in the mountains Family Day weekend

Why cancer is deadlier than fire for firefighters in B.C.

The silent threat that is killing firefighters and how the profession is fighting back

BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says

Previous government pressured it to buy too much of the wrong energy at inflated prices, report says

Amazon ditches New York headquarters

The online retailer faced opposition from some New York politicians

Most Read