Upgrades in Houston

New road lines are being painted in Houston, as well as a new sidewalk. The new sidewalk next to Steelhead Park, which is part ofbroader improvements to the downtown. Council selected this project on the north side of Highway 16 as the first phase of upgradesto Highway 16 in 2017. (Shiela Pepping photo)
