United Way tour bus visits Houston

The United Way tour bus made their way around Houston last week. The purpose of the tour is to raise community awareness every community that United Way of Northern BC supports. United Way are active in 22 communities and will be visiting 20. In each community they connect with some agencies that they fund, our corporate partners and government officials. They also have a 50/50 raffle going on throughout the tour and the money raised will go to each community respectively, based on how much was donated in each community.

(Shiela Pepping photo)

Previous story
Breast milk bank keeps B.C. babies healthy
Next story
Houston’s annual Teddy Bear Picnic

Just Posted

Employer health tax may strain local governments

RDBN on the hook for an extra $24,000 by 2020

Houston working around the clock to address flooding

River Forecast Centre upgrades advisory for Houston

If Kinder Morgan bails, feds will step in to back new Trans Mountain investors

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

Houston stabbing case hearing adjourned

Parents plead for more people involved to come forward

Houston beautifying to attract residents

District developing revitalization plan, marketing video

Douglas Coupland exhibit explores dark side of plastics on B.C. shores

Renowned artist uses plastics found on Haida Gwaii in upcoming display at Vancouver Aquarium

B.C. hotel says Expedia cost them customers

Vancouver Island couple receives ‘overwhelming’ support from community, other businesses

Talks break down between Canadian Lacrosse Association, national teams

CLA’s decision to not negotiate with the players’ association has frustrated many NLTPA members

Feces-flinging woman attacks B.C. Tim Hortons staff

RCMP arrested the woman after the incident.

Mother of missing Victoria man pleads for help in Chilliwack

Yannick Myers not seen by family or friends since summer 2017

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

B.C. premier receives lukewarm reception at Chamber of Commerce luncheon

Speaking to a crowd of about 400 at a Victoria Chamber of Commerce luncheon, Horgan said they’re committed to ending MSPs

Waters rising in flood-ravaged southern B.C. as residents brace for ‘round two’

Heavy rains and spring runoff combined to push floodwaters to levels not seen in 70 years in and around Grand Forks last week.

Federal plan to ease penalties for corporate crime has drawbacks: internal analysis

A federal plan to take a bite out of corporate crime has potential downsides, including the risk of eroding public confidence in the legal system

Most Read

  • United Way tour bus visits Houston

    The United Way tour bus made their way around Houston last week.…

  • Houston’s annual Teddy Bear Picnic

    The Houston Public Library held the 11th annual Teddy Bear Picnic on…