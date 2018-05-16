United Way tour bus visits Houston

The United Way tour bus made their way around Houston last week. The purpose of the tour is to raise community awareness every community that United Way of Northern BC supports. United Way are active in 22 communities and will be visiting 20. In each community they connect with some agencies that they fund, our corporate partners and government officials. They also have a 50/50 raffle going on throughout the tour and the money raised will go to each community respectively, based on how much was donated in each community.

(Shiela Pepping photo)