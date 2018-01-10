Twain Sullivan donates 0ver $900 to the food bank

At the Twain Sullivan Elementary School Christmas concert on Dec. 21, 2017 principal Craig Mcaulay presented a cheque of $973.25 plus food the school collected to Tim Sharp, Bulkley Valley Ministries Director for the Salvation Army, and Rachel Chapman, store supervisor for the Houston Salvation Army, for the Houston food bank. The funds were raised by the Twain Sullivan Elementary School craft sale earlier that week, where students created stocking-stuffers and baking to be sold for the cause. (Ann Marie Hak photo)