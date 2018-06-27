Summer fun in Houston

Irrigation Lake is a small lake located 13.8 km from Houston. The lake has good fishing for trout. The lake underwent a rehabilitation program in 1986 to remove the coarse fish population.

Following the treatment BC Fisheries started stocking the lake with Rainbow and Cutthroat Trout.

There is a day use campground and picnic area near the lake with fire pits, sitting benches, change rooms and outhouses. The lake

enjoys a small sandy beach. Only nonmotorized boats are permitted on the lake.

This is also a great lake for locals to go swimming at.

Directions on how to get to the lake – travelling west from Houston on Highway 16 for 13.8 km to a sign reading Irrigation Lake, turn left (west) onto a small road and follow it for a half km to the lake.

