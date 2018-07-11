Ski club elects new directors

The Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club has recently held its annual general meeting (AGA) at Houston’s Pleasant Valley Plaza. According to the ski club president Greg Yeomans, during the AGA the directors went over finances and discussed priorities for the coming year. They also went through the election of directors. Rebecca Tait is the new vice president; Sonia LeBlanc is secretary; Robin Euvermann is in charge of registration; and Dee McRae is responsible for communications. The treasure position is currently vacant. The non-profit society currently has 218 members and dozens of other day users. (Submitted photo)