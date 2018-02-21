Silverthorne Elementary school has fun day with seniors

Silverthorne Elementary School has an ongoing project to connect to the Houston community. Each Wednesday they go to the Intermediate Care at Cottonwood Manor. They bring games and puzzles to play with the residents. At one recent visit they played dominoes. A Cottonwood Manor resident said, “I have never played dominoes.” “Don’t worry I will teach you,” said a Kindergarten student. The children have a wonderful time telling the residents stories, building puzzles, and playing games. In the afternoon then they popped over to the PV Plaza and bowled with the Senior Bowlers. “The kids love to watch the expert moves of the seniors. The students are excited to try a new game and learn from such experts,” said Tanya Margerm, Kindergarten teacher.