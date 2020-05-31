QUIZ: Test your knowledge of the world of summer sports

In a typical year, there are plenty of summer sporting events and tournaments held across Canada

Penticton’s Jen Annett made her first trip to the Ironman Wold Championship as a pro in October, 2018. (Mark Brett - Black Press)

Summer is a time for outdoor games, races and other sports and recreation events.

Many have been postponed and cancelled for in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the spirit of good sport, fair play and healthy competition still continues.

In recognition of the recreational activities available, here are 15 questions about sports and sporting events.

If you want more sports-related quizzes, an Olympics-themed quiz and a hockey-themed quiz are available.





READ ALSO: QUIZ: Crowds and solitude

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring gardens

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the Royals?

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsSports



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.