Do you know how much time elapsed between the announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement and their wedding day? (Black Press Media File).

QUIZ: A celebration of weddings

How much do you know about wedding traditions and famous marriages?

June tends to be a popular month for weddings in Canada.

While large gatherings are not allowed this summer as a result of physical distancing directives, couples are still choosing to say “I do.”

Take some time to test your knowledge with a dozen questions on weddings and marriage.

Good luck.


In 1971, Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau was married. Who was his bride? (File photo)

McKenna Lesiuk models a wedding dress from Red Velvet Bridal at the Okanagan Hitched Wedding & Events Affair, which took place at the Okanagan College in Kelowna, B.C. on Jan. 6, 2018 (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

