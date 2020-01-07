This big ole’ ape has been seen joyriding around town after, after allegedly fleeing New York City.

Okanagan city goes bananas for truck spotted with fake ape in back

This giant gorilla has been spotted gallivanting around town

Add King Kong to the list of retirees living in the Okanagan.

A giant ape has been spotted cruising around Penticton in the back of a trailer, on Monday. He was last seen leaving Penticton Plaza, potentially on his way home from a beer run.

READ ALSO: TINY MONKEY STOLEN FROM PALM BEACH ZOO

Sources say, the ape was very aggravated after learning the liquour store did not carry banana beer.

READ ALSO:VIDEO: Abbotsford robotic T-rex invades Lower Mainland

He allegedly settled for a case of IPA’s before peeling towards Kaleden.

Reports indicate that the ape once spent some time at the Penticton Rona before moving to Oliver, his current residence is unknown.

Most Read