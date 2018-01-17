Nature diary now available in Houston

The Bulkley Valley has a new a nature diary that is now available at Country-wide Printing & Stationary in Houston.

The book, which was a collaboration between Bulkley Valley Naturalists and the Smithers Art Gallery, contains a description of whatever nature is doing in the valley for each week of the year. For example, bird arrival dates, the timing of frogs spawning, or the emergence of specific plants, mushrooms and insects.

Each week has been illustrated by an artist, mostly from the around the area with the exception of one artist from Quebec. Thirty-six different artists contributed to the book.

Bulkley Valley Naturalists director Mel Coulson is happy with the diary that has been over a year in the making.

“Originally we were only going to print 250 but there was a fellow on one of the grant committees, we had applied for several grants, and he thought it should be more widely available and he asked how much more it would be to print 500,” he said. “I did a quick mental calculation and he asked, ‘if I send you a personal cheque in the mail, will you print 500?’

“This was a complete stranger in Vancouver. So we did the 500 and thought we’d be storing them under our beds for the next 10 years and yet already we’ve sold or distributed 400. That was in less than three weeks.”

There were a couple of reasons the BV Naturalists came up with the idea but one of them was to promote their club and Coulson said there has been an increase in interest.

“It was the perfect project for a number of reasons: it showcases the Bulkley Valley, we’ve got so many birds, animals, every type of landscape; it showcases the artists, it promotes our club and promotes conservation efforts,” said Couslon.

He added another reason for the diary was to be a fundraiser for the Smithers Art Gallery.

The diary will be on display at the art gallery from Jan. 23-26 with a reception to be held on the Friday evening. Most of the original illustrations will be up for auction with some of the artists donating their work to raise money for the gallery.

Previous story
An ongoing struggle with poverty
Next story
Northwest husband and wife honoured for saving each other’s lives

Just Posted

Property sales up in Houston in 2017

Average selling price of single-family homes has also increased

Alexandra Park, undeveloped wonderland

Alexandra Park is located behind the Houston Leisure Facility at the end… Continue reading

Public’s help needed with tick survey

Tick infestations can directly impact the survival rates of moose

Canada’s unemployment reaches historic low

B.C.’s unemployment rate lowest among all provinces

Northwest B.C. economy remains uncertain

Report provides a glimpse of northern B.C.’s economic outlook

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

LIVE: Solitary confinement in Canadian prisons unconstitutional: B.C. Supreme Court

Associations argued that solitary confinement was inhuman

1 in 4 B.C. consumers unable to pay bills, debt repayment: poll

Since interest rates first rose in July, poll suggests households across B.C. have had to tighten budget

SOGI rally disrupts school board meeting, but business carries on

Chilliwack school board makes statement in support of B.C.-wide gender identity teaching resource

154 remote B.C. communities to get high-speed internet

Government funding to bring subsea fiber optic cable to connect people on the coast

Kelowna West byelection called for Feb. 14

Four candidate race to replace departed former B.C. premier Christy Clark

Northwest husband and wife honoured for saving each other’s lives

BC Ambulance presented each a Vital Link Award for administering CPR

Bank of Canada hikes interest rate to 1.25%, cites strong economic data

The rate increase is expected to prompt Canada’s large banks to raise their prime lending rates

Trump aces mental aptitude test designed by Canadian immigrant

“This is a good example, I think, that will be helpful to change views about immigration. And maybe for Mr. Trump himself to consider immigrants as contributors to advancing science, advancing our societies.”

Most Read