Nadina Truck Service office opens in New Year

Houston Today reported on the devastating fire that burnt down the Nadina Truck Service office building in December 2016, which temporarily unemployed staff during the holidays. Since January 2017 all employees have been back to work, and were supported by a fundraiser campaigned by Kelly Jaarsma, which raised $10,700 to help the families of employees during the holiday season. In September 2017, construction of the new building began contracted by Monster Industries Ltd. Owner of Nadina Truck Service said on Nov. 21, 2017 that staff expects to be operating in the new office building some time soon.