Movie poster puts Houston on the map

Ben Williams, who works at the PV Plaza movie theatre in Houston, has made national headlines with a poster he made up at work. Onthe opening day of Deadpool 2, PV Plaza did not have a poster to showcase the film, so Williams decided to create his own version byusing a leftover poster from the movie Life of the Party. A Twitter user named Jordan Garcia posted, “This is probably going to be theweirdest thing I post ever but… @VancityReynolds I saw this on Tumblr and wanted to let you know some theatre didn’t get a posterfor Deadpool 2 and improvised.” Williams has now accidentally put Houston on the map, with his poster being viewed over 125,000times on Buzzfeed. (Submitted phot
