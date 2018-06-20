Ben Williams, who works at the PV Plaza movie theatre in Houston, has made national headlines with a poster he made up at work. On the opening day of Deadpool 2, PV Plaza did not have a poster to showcase the film, so Williams decided to create his own version by using a leftover poster from the movie Life of the Party. A Twitter user named Jordan Garcia posted, “This is probably going to be the weirdest thing I post ever but… @VancityReynolds I saw this on Tumblr and wanted to let you know some theatre didn’t get a poster for Deadpool 2 and improvised.” Williams has now accidentally put Houston on the map, with his poster being viewed over 125,000 times on Buzzfeed. (Submitted photo)

Movie poster puts Houston on the map

Ben Williams, who works at the PV Plaza movie theatre in Houston, has made national headlines with a poster he made up at work. Onthe opening day of Deadpool 2, PV Plaza did not have a poster to showcase the film, so Williams decided to create his own version byusing a leftover poster from the movie Life of the Party. A Twitter user named Jordan Garcia posted, “This is probably going to be theweirdest thing I post ever but… @VancityReynolds I saw this on Tumblr and wanted to let you know some theatre didn’t get a posterfor Deadpool 2 and improvised.” Williams has now accidentally put Houston on the map, with his poster being viewed over 125,000times on Buzzfeed. (Submitted phot

Previous story
ValhallaFest kickstarts first year

Just Posted

Better dangerous goods response wanted

Regional district directors to consider resolution tomorrow

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Highway to Granisle to be sealcoated

Project to be completed by this fall

Houston student preparing for B.C. Summer Games

She wants to encourage more girls to play baseball

No teacher shortage expected in Houston

“We’ve been lucky here,” says School District 54 superintendent

Trudeau, Horgan condemn controversial U.S. child migrant policy

Premier John Horgan said B.C. ‘will always stand up for the values’ of diversity and inclusion

BC SPCA receives 400 reports of dogs in hot cars so far this year

Society is again urging people to leave their pets at home if they can’t keep them safe in the heat

8 B.C. communities rank as the friendliest in Canada

Eight B.C. communities can claim they are the friendliest in the country.

Canucks host all-inclusive birthday party for B.C. kids with autism

Such invitations are rare for some kids with autism, and one B.C. family knows the feeling

Heat records broken across B.C. as weather warning lifts

Thirteen records broken across B.C. on Tuesday

Alt-ed program brings mindfulness to the classroom

B.C. school leading the way in anxiety reduction strategies

Streaking fan levelled by BC Lions player hires lawyer

Toronto-based firm says the fan suffered injuries including a ‘mild traumatic brain injury’

Person involved in B.C. crash must wait longer to get their blood back

Judge extends blood seizure order as police conduct Surrey impaired driving investigation

Province expected to extend fish farm licenses another 4 years

An announcement on future of 20 fish farms off B.C. coast coming Wednesday afternoon

Most Read

  • Duck, Duck, Ducklings

    Mother duck and her ducklings enjoying the shoreline at the Duck Pond…

  • Movie poster puts Houston on the map

    Ben Williams, who works at the PV Plaza movie theatre in Houston,…

  • ValhallaFest kickstarts first year

    Three-day electronic music and art festival starts this weekend in Terrace