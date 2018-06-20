Movie poster puts Houston on the map

Ben Williams, who works at the PV Plaza movie theatre in Houston, has made national headlines with a poster he made up at work. On the opening day of Deadpool 2, PV Plaza did not have a poster to showcase the film, so Williams decided to create his own version by using a leftover poster from the movie Life of the Party. A Twitter user named Jordan Garcia posted, “This is probably going to be the weirdest thing I post ever but… @VancityReynolds I saw this on Tumblr and wanted to let you know some theatre didn’t get a poster for Deadpool 2 and improvised.” Williams has now accidentally put Houston on the map, with his poster being viewed over 125,000 times on Buzzfeed. (Submitted photo)