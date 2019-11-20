The Salvation Army’s new multi-purpose community service vehicle is ready for use. (Salvation Army photo)

Kettle volunteers needed by Salvation Army

Shifts can be two hours long

The Salvation Army here is looking for volunteers to staff its annual Christmas kettle campaign.

There is one planned kettle location in Houston, at the Buy-Low store, and volunteers are needed to commit to two-hour shifts, says Adam Marshall, the Army’s community ministry director for the Bulkley Valley, which includes Houston and area.

“Starting at 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., so the shifts would be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.,” said Marshall.

“Last year we had a few volunteers, but more would be appreciated,” he added.

In the interim, or at times when there isn’t a kettle manned by a volunteer, donations marked “Christmas kettle campaign” can be dropped off at the Salvation Army thrift store, Marshall said.

Donations support a wide variety of Salvation Army efforts in the Bulkley Valley area.

In Houston, the Army is preparing to move its thrift store to the Houston mall with renovations ongoing in anticipation of being finished early in the new year.

The Army will also run its food bank from that location and a new feature will be offering light refreshments to food bank recipients, Marshall said.

And new to the Army’s Bulkley Valley services is a multi-purpose community support vehicle.

One of its tasks is picking up food items at or near their sell-by date from area grocery stores but the Army also wants to offer refreshments and services from it one day a week in Houston and one day a week in Smithers, Marshall said.

“We’re very excited to have this to respond to the community,” he said.

Its multi-purpose design and features includes being used at floods or fires to support volunteers and first responders.

“For that, what we would do is respond to requests for assistance,” said Marshall.

The Army did make it known it was available if needed during the extensive ground search for Laureen Fabian, he continued.

Those interested in volunteering for kettle duty should call Marshall at 250-847-1059.

Happy Birthday Noreen

