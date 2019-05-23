Improve your life and theirs, adopt a cat from the BC SPCA

The BC SPCA holds an adult cat adoption promotion

If you feel your home is missing a little something extra, a spark, or a sense of character — it’s probably missing a cat.

But do not fear, the BC SPCA is here.

From May 25 to 31 shelters across the province are promoting adult cat adoption, where you could find a new feline friend for half price.

Lorie Chortyk, BC SPCA general manager of communications said the event is presented by Hill’s Pet Nutrition and there are many amazing cats to meet at local shelters.

“We’re offering 50 per cent off adoption fees for all adult cats, which is a great incentive for people who have been thinking about adopting and it allows us to find homes more quickly for the incredible cats in our care,” said Chortyk. “This spring we have taken an overwhelming number of cats into care through hoarding cases and other rescue situations, so our shelters are very full.”

There are also benefits to adopting an older cat into your home.

“Older cats tend to be more calm; they’ve also been litter box trained and their personalities are developed, so it is easier to find just the right match,” she added.

Last year, the BC SPCA found new loving homes for nearly 10,000 cats and kittens throughout the province. If you’re interested in making an adult cat part of your family, be sure to visit your local BC SPCA branch, or visit spca.bc.ca/adopt.

READ MORE: Big White firefighters rescue frozen dog from ice

READ MORE: Grumpy Cat, who entertained millions online, dies at age 7

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Good job boys

Just Posted

Convicted animal abuser Catherine Adams to return to B.C. court in July

Catherine Adams is under a 20-year ban on owning animals, from a 2015 sentence in Smithers

Good job boys

Oakley (L) and Storm sold lemonade in Houston to raise money to… Continue reading

The north, rural areas deserve own ICBC rates, says Houston council

Matter to be considered at provincial convention this fall

Houston get more initial attack crews

The BC Wildfire Service branches in Houston and Burns Lake are preparing… Continue reading

Illegal dumping

The rabbit trail between Mountainview and Lund Road has become a dumping… Continue reading

Kelowna toddler suffers cracked skull after fall from balcony

Neighbour who found the two-year-old boy said he has a bump the size of a golf ball on his head

Unbe-leaf-able: Agassiz man finds more than 200 four-leaf clovers in a month

Walt Hardinge has found more than 219 four-or-more leaf clovers this spring alone

Crews fight fire with fire to keep blaze from northern Alberta town

The wildfire now covers some 920 square kilometres

Man in B.C. charged with murder and arson in 2016 New Brunswick death

He is charged in the death of 71-year-old Lucille Maltais, who was found inside a burned down home

Improve your life and theirs, adopt a cat from the BC SPCA

The BC SPCA holds an adult cat adoption promotion

Support growing for orphaned Okanagan child after father dies in highway crash

Family thanks emergency crews for assistance in traumatic incident

RCMP probe if teen was intentionally hit with ski pole by mystery skier on B.C. mountain

The incident happened on March 20 on Grouse Mountain. Police are urging witnesses to come forward

Pipeline protester chimes in on Justin Trudeau’s B.C. fundraising speech

The government purchased the Trans Mountain pipeline and expansion project for $4.5 billion

Baby boom seniors putting pressure on B.C. long-term care: report

B.C. leads Canada in growth of dementia, dependence on care

Most Read