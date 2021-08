The Houston RCMP detachment with the help of the Moose Hut did a fun day of fund raising in Houston. Officers Dwaliwal and Lee road the Moose Hut bike through town for about 4.5 hours and raised an amazing $1950. Constable Dwaliwal said, “It was a great day and everyone was so happy to see us.” See more photos at www.houston-Today.com (Angelqiue Houilhan and Tyrelle Delvenne photos/Houston Today)