Houston’s duck pond cleanup

Cindy Verbeek and Shawntah Williams scheduled Houston’s third annual volunteer duck pond cleanup on May 12. It was a great turnout with approximately 20 people to show up and help clean up the area volunteering an hour and a half of their own time to a good cause. There were people in a canoe cleaning out the pond and people with hip waders on to clean up the shoreline. People also walked the trails and through the bushes to clean up any garbage they could find. “It’ll be great to see next year’s turnout.” Shawntah Williams. (Shiela Pepping photos)